A Hollywood Legend Is Coming out of Retirement for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5

The final season of Stranger Things is turning heads already due to the involvement of a beloved Hollywood legend.

Series co-creator and co-director Ross Duffer surprised fans across the globe when he revealed on Instagram that one of the episodes this season in the Netflix sci-fi series would be directed by three-time Oscar nominee Frank Darabont.

“[Episode three] “The Turnbow Trap” is the most classic Stranger Things-y episode of the season. It’s got all our favorite things,” he wrote. “Directed by one of our idols Frank Darabont… who literally came out of retirement for this. He crushed it, obviously.”

Darabont, the legendary filmmaker behind classic films like The Shawshank Redemption and The Green Mile as well as notable TV moments like the first season of The Walking Dead, hasn’t sat in the director’s chair since 2013.

Last year, Darabont confirmed his involvement in the final season of the series to The Daily Beast, although the scope of his involvement was not yet fully known.

“What really dragged me out of retirement was that my wife and I really love this show,” he said. “Our content now is so filled with horrible people doing horrible things for greedy reasons but Stranger Things has so much heart. That positivity is something I really responded to.”

Darabont said not to rule out his return to filmmaking in a more official capacity, either.

“I haven’t missed the business but I have missed being on set with creative people,” he said. “It may well be one and done, but we’ve still got time.”

The first four episodes of Stranger Things season five, referred to as ‘Volume One,’ will release on November 26 at 5 PM PST/8 PM EST. Read more here.