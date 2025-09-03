‘Stranger Things’ Season 5, Episode 1: When and What Time Is It Coming Out?

The tale of Hawkins, Indiana is finally coming to a close.

Netflix’s biggest hit, Stranger Things, is soon to present its fifth and final season.

The first four episodes of the fifth season, referred to as ‘Volume One,’ will release on November 26 at 5 PM PST/8 PM EST. The next three will release on Christmas Day at the same time, and the finale will release on New Year’s Eve, also at the same time.

Series co-creator Ross Duffer recently shared new details about the first part of the season on his Instagram page, including the reveal of one legendary director coming out of retirement to direct an episode of the series.

“[Episode three] “The Turnbow Trap” is the most classic Stranger Things-y episode of the season. It’s got all our favorite things,” he wrote.

He then shared that Frank Darabont, the legendary filmmaker behind hits like The Shawshank Redemption and The Green Mile directed the episode.

“[Darabont] literally came out of retirement for this. He crushed it, obviously.” Duffer wrote.

He then shared new details on the first volume’s finale, titled “Sorcerer” after William Friedkin’s classic 1977 drama.

““Sorcerer” is MASSIVE,” he wrote. “As big as any finale we’ve ever done, and the most logistically insane shoot of our lives. We’re still recovering.”

The first four seasons of Stranger Things are streaming now on Netflix.