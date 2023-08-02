'TMNT: Mutant Mayhem' Stars Say Playing Iconic Characters Is 'Incredible' and a 'Blessing' (Exclusive)

TMNT (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles): Mutant Mayhem, is out in theatres now and is earning rave reviews from critics and fans. And while this is the seventh Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film, it will likely bring in a new group of fans due to its unique story and visual style. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu and Brady Noon, who voiced the turtles Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo and Raphael, respectively. The young actors talked about how fortunate it is to be part of a franchise that has been around for over 30 years.

"It's incredible. It's a blessing," Cantu told PopCulture back in June. "Every time I hear it from other people I'm like, oh, man. It is happening. Now the movie's coming out in a few months, so it's like people are going to see it and I hope people enjoy what I brought to the character. Personally, it's been a blessing, man. It's awesome."

The turtles are known for bringing something different to the table. And for Raphael, he's the one who is the strongest and the bravest of the four. But is Noon anything like Raphael? "I wouldn't say I'm too rebellious, but I would say I can relate to him on the aspect of how he cares for his siblings," he said. "Personally, I live at home with my brother and sister. They're my two siblings, so I love them both a lot. I totally understand where he is coming from with that brotherly love."

Donatello is the smartest of the four and also the most responsible, but Abbey relates to his character on a different level. "I think Donny's geekiness and weirdness is something I connect to," Abbey explained. "There's definitely things that I geek out about, especially certain people or celebrities. I'm a big fan of the Fast and Furious franchise. If I met Vin Diesel or Paul Walker, I would freak out, just how Donny would freak out if he met his favorite anime voice actor or a K-Pop member."

Michelangelo is the one who is the life of the party and has the most charisma. Brown thinks Michelangelo is the best of the four turtles because of how he lives his life. "He's the one who's trying to, I feel like at times, convince his brothers the beauty of the world around them. He wants to take in every little thing," Brown said. "A lot of times people take things for granted. So he's trying to get his brothers on a good foot. Who wouldn't want to be the best pizza lover, the funniest, the entertainer? I feel like he's the ladies' man of the group. You feel me?"

TMNT: Mutant Mayhem, which is distributed by Paramount Pictures, also stars Hannibal Burress, Rose Byrne, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, Paul Rudd, Maya Rudolph, Post Malone and Seth Rogen, who is also a producer and writer.