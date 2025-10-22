54 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix in November 2025

With the streaming wars in full effect, Netflix is kicking 54 titles to the curb in November. Subscribers can say goodbye to the likes of The Fast and the Furious franchise, Gru and his minions and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice as well as shows like Six Feet Under and Reba.

Make sure to read the full list below of every show and movie leaving Netflix in November so you know the exact date your favorites will be exiting the platform. If you’re looking for another show or film to take the place of an exiting one, check out our list of all 127 titles coming to Netflix in November.

Leaving Netflix November 1, 2025

47 Meters Down

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Blow

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Eat Pray Love

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Happy Gilmore

Horrible Bosses

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Minions

Ride Along

Ride Along 2

She’s All That

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Shrek

Shrek 2

Shrek Forever After

Shrek the Third

Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5

Starship Troopers

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Thirteen

Total Recall

Varsity Blues

Weird Science

Wet Hot American Summer

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Leaving Netflix November 6, 2025

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Reba: Seasons 1-6

Leaving Netflix November 8, 2025

A Star Is Born

Leaving Netflix November 13, 2025

Archer: Seasons 1-13

Leaving Netflix November 14, 2025

Madame Web

Smile

Leaving Netflix November 15, 2025

A.P. Bio: Seasons 1-4

First Wives Club: Seasons 1-3

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Leaving Netflix November 16, 2025

Mamma Mia!

Leaving Netflix November 17, 2025

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Seasons 1-8

Leaving Netflix November 20, 2025

Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 3-4

Leaving Netflix November 22, 2025

San Andreas