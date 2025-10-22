54 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix in November 2025

With the streaming wars in full effect, Netflix is kicking 54 titles to the curb in November. Subscribers can say goodbye to the likes of The Fast and the Furious franchise, Gru and his minions and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice as well as shows like Six Feet Under and Reba.
Make sure to read the full list below of every show and movie leaving Netflix in November so you know the exact date your favorites will be exiting the platform. If you’re looking for another show or film to take the place of an exiting one, check out our list of all 127 titles coming to Netflix in November.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Leaving Netflix November 1, 2025
47 Meters Down
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
Blow
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Eat Pray Love
The Fast and the Furious
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast Five
Fast & Furious 6
Furious 7
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Happy Gilmore
Horrible Bosses
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Minions
Ride Along
Ride Along 2
She’s All That
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Shrek
Shrek 2
Shrek Forever After
Shrek the Third
Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5
Starship Troopers
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Thirteen
Total Recall
Varsity Blues
Weird Science
Wet Hot American Summer
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Leaving Netflix November 6, 2025
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Reba: Seasons 1-6
Leaving Netflix November 8, 2025
A Star Is Born
Leaving Netflix November 13, 2025
Archer: Seasons 1-13
Leaving Netflix November 14, 2025
Madame Web
Smile
Leaving Netflix November 15, 2025
A.P. Bio: Seasons 1-4
First Wives Club: Seasons 1-3
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Leaving Netflix November 16, 2025
Mamma Mia!
Leaving Netflix November 17, 2025
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Seasons 1-8
Leaving Netflix November 20, 2025
Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 3-4
Leaving Netflix November 22, 2025
San Andreas