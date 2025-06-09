5 Movies and 8 TV Shows Coming to Netflix This Week (June 9)

Netflix subscribers will have more than a dozen new streaming options this week.

The streaming giant is set to stock 13 new TV series, movies, and Netflix originals from the June 2025 content list in the streaming library beginning Monday.

This week is a big one for documentary fans, with three new Netflix original documentaries arriving that focus on everything from the Astroworld tragedy to the 2023 Titan submersible implosion. Netflix will also stock new seasons of hit shows including FUBAR and Kings of Jo’Burg, as well as films such as Cheers to Life and Our Times.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the standard with ads plan ($7.99 per month), the standard plan ($17.99 per month), and the premium plan ($24.99 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy

Premiere Date: Tuesday, June 10

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “On November 5, 2021, Travis Scott stepped on stage to perform his set at Astroworld: what would have been the best night of the festival-goers lives quickly turned into a catastrophe that left 10 of them dead. The Astroworld Tragedy takes an exclusive look at that night, told from the perspective of the survivors, paramedics, and security staff that were at the center of this catastrophe.”

Cheers to Life

Premiere Date: Wednesday, June 11

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “A pendant from the past sets Jéssica on a trip through Israel — where family twists, unexpected love and a search for meaning shape the ride of her life.”

Titan: The OceanGate Disaster

Premiere Date: Wednesday, June 11

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “The Titan submersible’s ill-fated journey to the ruins of the Titanic dominated headlines in June 2023, but nothing can prepare you for Titan, coming to Netflix this summer. This new documentary examines OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, his quest to become the next billionaire innovator, and the doomed underwater endeavor that forced the world to reconsider the price of ambition in the depths of the ocean.”

FUBAR: Season 2

Premiere Date: Thursday, June 12

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Luke Brunner is a veteran CIA operative who, up until recently, was on the verge of retirement. After his last mission in saving another operative – who just so happened to be his daughter – he’s back and face to face with new villains. This one is an old flame from Luke’s past who threatens to destroy the world…if she doesn’t destroy his life first.”

Kings of Jo’Burg: Season 3

Premiere Date: Friday, June 13

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “When Mo and Veronica’s unnatural deal with the Mermaid comes back to haunt them once more, the price is too high, and the Masire family must find a way to finally reverse and get rid of the curse from the family lineage once and forever.”

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 6/9/25

The Creature Cases: Chapter 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 6/10/25

Families Like Ours (DK) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 6/11/25

Aniela (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES

Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft. (FR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Our Times (MX) — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 6/12/25

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish: Season 2

Plane

Avail. 6/13/25

Too Hot to Handle: Spain (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

What’s leaving this week?

Only two titles will be exiting Netflix this weekend, with both Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story and Trap departing Tuesday. They will be followed by several more departures throughout June.

Leaving 6/14/25

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Leaving 6/16/25

The Equalizer: Seasons 1-3

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Leaving 6/17/25

Carol

Leaving 6/19/25

Migration