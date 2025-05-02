5 Best Movies Netflix Just Added for May 2025

Having trouble deciding what to add to your Netflix watch list this month?

The streamer is currently busy rolling out new titles from the May 2025 content list. Amid a roster of May arrivals that includes Big Mouth Season 8 and Tina Fey’s The Four Seasons is a massive slate of films – both licensed and Netflix originals – and some are definitely a must-watch.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Scroll on to see the five best movies streaming on Netflix this month, as well as a few honorable mentions.

Mid90s

Play video

Jonah Hill’s directorial debut Mid90s is now streaming on Netflix.

A coming-of-age film inspired by Hill’s own childhood in Los Angeles in the 1990s, the movie follows Stevie, a 13-year-old in ’90s-era LA who spends his summer navigating between a troubled home life and a group of new friends he meets at a Motor Avenue skate shop.

Bolstered by plenty of nostalgia and an authentic portrayal of ‘90s skate culture, the dramatic comedy stars Sunny Suljic, Lucas Hedges, Na-Kel Smith, Alexa Demie, and Katherine Waterston.

The Twilight Saga

Play video

To put the complete Twilight Saga on this list may be cheating, since it’s technically five films, but there’s no denying the franchise’s well-earned spot on this list.

One of the highest-grossing movie franchises of all time, the five-movie series starring Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner is based on Stephenie Meyer’s Twilight book series and centers around the love story of human Bella Swan and vampire Edward Cullen. The franchise, which grossed $3.36 billion at the global box office, began with 2008’s Twilight and was followed by The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009), The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010), The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011), and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012), all of which are now streaming on Netflix.

The saga’s arrival to Netflix comes as the streamer develops an adaptation of Midnight Sun, Meyer’s 2020 companion novel that retells the first book from Edward’s perspective.

Train to Busan

Play video

Widely regarded to be one of the best zombie movies, director Yeon Sang-ho’s 2016 South Korean action horror film Train to Busan is a must-watch this month.

Now available to stream, the film is an emotional, terrifying, and captivating ride from start to finish as it tells the story of a man and his estranged daughter who find themselves trapped on a speeding train from Seoul to Busan during a zombie outbreak in South Korea. The film, which picked up numerous nominations and several wins, is as much of an intimate character drama as it is a suspenseful traditional horror film.

Train to Busan stars Gong Yoo, Jung Yu-mi, Ma Dong-seok, Kim Su-an, Choi Woo-shik, Ahn So-hee, and Kim Eui-sung.

Fear Street: Prom Queen

Play video

Nearly four years after Netflix released its Fear Street trilogy to massive success across a three-week period in summer 2021, the streamer is finally heading back to Shadyside. Later this month, Netflix is set to premiere Fear Street: Prom Queen, an adaptation of R.L. Stine’s 1992 Fear Street novel The Prom Queen directed by Matt Palmer

Set during prom season at Shadyside High in 1988 – a time when “the school’s wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown” – things are turned upside down when a gutsy outsider, Lori, is unexpectedly nominated to the court, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing.

The ensemble cast includes India Fowler, Ariana Greenblatt, Fina Strazza, David Iacono, Ella Rubin, Chris Klein, Lili Taylor, and Katherine Waterston.

Fear Street: Prom Queen will be available to stream on Netflix beginning Friday, May 23 alongside the three earlier films – Fear Street Part One: 1994, Fear Street Part Two: 1978, and Fear Street Part Three: 1666.

The Wild Robot

Play video

It’s no secret that DreamWorks is a top animation studio, but amid a resume of recent hits that includes the likes of The Boss Baby and Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, The Wild Robot remains a standout.

Animation veteran Chris Sander’s adaptation of Peter Brown’s 2016 novel of the same name, The Wild Robot centers around Roz (Lupita Nyong’o), a sentient robot who becomes stranded on an uninhabited island and becomes the adoptive mother of an orphaned goose (Kit Connor). The voice cast also includes Pedro Pascal, Bill Nighy, Stephanie Hsu, Matt Berry, Ving Rhames, Mark Hamill, and Catherine O’Hara.

The animated science fiction film was well-received by critics and audience members alike, earning praise for its “unique and storybook-esque” animation style and “strong and multi-layered” themes. It picked up a trio of Oscar noms – Best Sound, Best Animated Feature, and Best Original Score – and was considered to be one of the biggest Oscars snubs of the year when it failed to take home an award.

The Wild Robot is set to make its way to the Netflix streaming platform beginning Saturday, May 24. Netflix subscribers hoping to watch the film will have several months to do so, as What’s On Netflix reports the streamer will carry The Wild Robot for 10 months through early 2026, after which the movie will head to Peacock.

Honorable Mentions

Nonnas – Netflix Film (streaming 5/9/25)

Ocean’s trilogy (Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Thirteen, and Ocean’s Twelve)

Smile (streaming 5/14/25)

The Jerk