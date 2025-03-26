4 Best Movies Roku Channel Just Added for March 2025

Look no further than the Roku Channel when planning your March 2025 movie night!



With everything from laugh-out-loud comedies to gripping dramas and postapocalyptic tales all streaming free, the Roku Channel has something for everyone this spring — all at an unbeatable price. Keep reading to see four of the best movies coming to the Roku Channel in March 2025 and get more on this month’s streaming options here.

1. Barbershop (2002)

Play video

The beloved comedy starring Ice Cube, Anthony Anderson, Sean Patrick Thomas, Eve, and Cedric the Entertainer (among others!) is now free to stream on the Roku Channel.



Barbershop follows a day in the life of a barbershop on the south side of Chicago after Calvin (Ice Cube) begrudgingly inherited the struggling business from his late father.

After selling the shop to a local loan shark, however, Calvin slowly begins to see his father’s vision and legacy as he fears he may have sold out.

Videos by PopCulture.com

2. Get Shorty (1995)

Play video

Comedy and crime collide in Get Shorty, which follows Miami mobster Chili Palmer (John Travolta) on his mission to collect a bad debt from Hollywood producer Harry Zimm (Gene Hackman).



When Chili pitches his own life story as a movie idea, Chili learns that there’s a fine line between his work in the mob and the role of a Hollywood producer after all.

3. The Exception (2016)

Play video

An unexpected and thrilling wartime drama, The Exception tells the story of a German soldier (Jai Courtney) who falls in love with a Jewish maid (Lily James) while on a mission to investigate exiled German monarch Kaiser Wilhelm II (Christopher Plummer).

Based on Alan Judd’s 2003 novel The Kaiser’s Last Kiss, The Exception debuted as the closing-night selection of the Newport Beach Film Festival and earned praise especially for James’ performance.

4. Z for Zachariah (2015)

Play video

A post-apocalyptic drama meets sci-fi in Z for Zachariah. A young woman (Margot Robbie) believes she is the last person on Earth following an apocalyptic event, but her survival on her family’s secluded farm is interrupted when she meets two strangers (Chris Pine and Chiwetel Ejiofor) who turn her isolated world upside down.