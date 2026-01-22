90 TV Shows and Movies Coming to Netflix in February 2026

Netflix is launching into the cold days of February with a hot batch of new movies and TV shows for your fireside viewing. As always, subscribers can expect to see a large content drop on the first, followed by more titles spaced out throughout the month.
Fans of Love Is Blind and The Lincoln Lawyer will be happy to see new seasons in February. Old tried and true favorite movies like Crazy, Stupid Love., Mrs. Doubtfire, and You’ve Got Mail will be available to stream as well.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Don’t forget to check out our list of titles leaving Netflix in February; with the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what’s going to get the ax.
Continue reading to see what’s coming to Netflix in February 2025.
Coming to Netflix Feb. 1, 2026
Glitter & Gold: Ice Dancing — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The American President
The Bucket List
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Ex Machina
Flipped
Focus
The Glass House
Heartland: Season 18
Hell or High Water
Homefront
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Independence Day
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Letters to Juliet
Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates
The Mirror Has Two Faces
Mississippi Grind
Mrs. Doubtfire
Night at the Museum
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
Rumor Has It…
Vertical Limit
The Way Home: Season 3
You’ve Got Mail
Zero Dark Thirty
Coming to Netflix Feb. 3, 2026
Mo Gilligan: In The Moment — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Night Court: Seasons 1-3
Coming to Netflix Feb. 4, 2026
Is It Cake? Valentines — NETFLIX SERIES
Coming to Netflix Feb. 5, 2026
Cash Queens (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Samuel: Season 1
Search Party: Seasons 1-5
Unfamiliar (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Coming to Netflix Feb. 6, 2026
Overboard (2018)
Queen of Chess — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Salvador (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
Yoh! Bestie (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM
Coming to Netflix Feb. 9, 2026
Matter of Time — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Creature Cases: Chapter 7 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Coming to Netflix Feb. 10, 2026
Free Fire
How to Train Your Dragon (2025)
Motorvalley (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
This is I (JP) — NETFLIX FILM
Coming to Netflix Feb. 11, 2026
Kohrra: Season 2 (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES
Lead Children (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES
Love Is Blind: Season 10 — NETFLIX SERIES
State of Fear (BR) — NETFLIX FILM
What I Like About You: Seasons 1-4
Coming to Netflix Feb. 12, 2026
The Black Phone
How To Get To Heaven From Belfast (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Million-Follower Detective (TW) — NETFLIX SERIES
Coming to Netflix Feb. 13, 2026
A Father’s Miracle (MX) — NETFLIX FILM
The Art of Sarah (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Bunny
Museum of Innocence (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Suburgatory: Seasons 1-3
Tyler Perry’s Joe’s College Road Trip– NETFLIX FILM
Coming to Netflix Feb. 15, 2026
The Hunting Party: Season 1
Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10
Coming to Netflix Feb. 17, 2026
Sommore: Chandelier Fly — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Star Search — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT (Finale – 6pm PT / 9pm ET)
Coming to Netflix Feb. 18, 2026
Being Gordon Ramsay (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Coming to Netflix Feb. 19, 2026
Life After Beth
The Iron Claw
The Night Agent: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Swedish Connection (SE) — NETFLIX FILM
Wakefield
Coming to Netflix Feb. 20, 2026
The Addams Family
The Addams Family 2
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
The Expendables 4
Firebreak (ES) — NETFLIX FILM
Laggies
Mike & Molly: Seasons 1-6
The Orphans (FR) — NETFLIX FILM
Pavane (KR) — NETFLIX FILM
Strip Law — NETFLIX SERIES
Coming to Netflix Feb. 24, 2026
Taylor Tomlinson: Prodigal Daughter — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Coming to Netflix Feb. 26, 2026
Bridgerton: Season 4 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 7-8
Crap Happens (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Coming to Netflix Feb. 27, 2026
Trap House
Coming Soon
BAKI-DOU: The Invincible Samurai (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 8 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
In the Mud: Season 2 (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES