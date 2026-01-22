90 TV Shows and Movies Coming to Netflix in February 2026

Netflix is launching into the cold days of February with a hot batch of new movies and TV shows for your fireside viewing. As always, subscribers can expect to see a large content drop on the first, followed by more titles spaced out throughout the month.

Fans of Love Is Blind and The Lincoln Lawyer will be happy to see new seasons in February. Old tried and true favorite movies like Crazy, Stupid Love., Mrs. Doubtfire, and You’ve Got Mail will be available to stream as well.

Don’t forget to check out our list of titles leaving Netflix in February; with the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what’s going to get the ax.

Continue reading to see what’s coming to Netflix in February 2025.

Coming to Netflix Feb. 1, 2026

Coming to Netflix Feb. 3, 2026

Mo Gilligan: In The Moment — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Night Court: Seasons 1-3

Coming to Netflix Feb. 4, 2026

Is It Cake? Valentines — NETFLIX SERIES

Coming to Netflix Feb. 5, 2026

Cash Queens (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Samuel: Season 1

Search Party: Seasons 1-5

Unfamiliar (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Coming to Netflix Feb. 6, 2026

Overboard (2018)

Queen of Chess — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Salvador (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Yoh! Bestie (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM

Coming to Netflix Feb. 9, 2026

Matter of Time — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Creature Cases: Chapter 7 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Coming to Netflix Feb. 10, 2026

Free Fire

How to Train Your Dragon (2025)

Motorvalley (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

This is I (JP) — NETFLIX FILM

Coming to Netflix Feb. 11, 2026

Kohrra: Season 2 (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES

Lead Children (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind: Season 10 — NETFLIX SERIES

State of Fear (BR) — NETFLIX FILM

What I Like About You: Seasons 1-4

Coming to Netflix Feb. 12, 2026

The Black Phone

How To Get To Heaven From Belfast (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Million-Follower Detective (TW) — NETFLIX SERIES

Coming to Netflix Feb. 13, 2026

A Father’s Miracle (MX) — NETFLIX FILM

The Art of Sarah (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Bunny

Museum of Innocence (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Suburgatory: Seasons 1-3

Tyler Perry’s Joe’s College Road Trip– NETFLIX FILM

Coming to Netflix Feb. 15, 2026

The Hunting Party: Season 1

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

Coming to Netflix Feb. 17, 2026

Sommore: Chandelier Fly — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Star Search — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT (Finale – 6pm PT / 9pm ET)

Coming to Netflix Feb. 18, 2026

Being Gordon Ramsay (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Coming to Netflix Feb. 19, 2026

Life After Beth

The Iron Claw

The Night Agent: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Swedish Connection (SE) — NETFLIX FILM

Wakefield

Coming to Netflix Feb. 20, 2026

The Addams Family

The Addams Family 2

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The Expendables 4

Firebreak (ES) — NETFLIX FILM

Laggies

Mike & Molly: Seasons 1-6

The Orphans (FR) — NETFLIX FILM

Pavane (KR) — NETFLIX FILM

Strip Law — NETFLIX SERIES

Coming to Netflix Feb. 24, 2026

Taylor Tomlinson: Prodigal Daughter — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Coming to Netflix Feb. 26, 2026

Bridgerton: Season 4 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 7-8

Crap Happens (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Coming to Netflix Feb. 27, 2026

Trap House

Coming Soon

BAKI-DOU: The Invincible Samurai (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 8 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In the Mud: Season 2 (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES