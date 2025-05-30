3 Movies To Stream on Hulu Before They Leave in June

As dozens of new TV series and movies join Hulu’s streaming library in June 2025, several others will be leaving.

Next month, a total of 15 titles are departing Hulu, among them a critically-acclimated Oscar-nominated film and a family-friendly animated movie based on a beloved children’s book. Before these movies tap out of the Hulu streaming game, make sure you fit in a final watch.

The Amazing Maurice (June 2)

Toby Genkel and Florian Westermann’s 2022 adaptation of Terry Pratchett’s novel The Amazing Maurice and His Educated Rodents is leaving Hulu Monday.

Holding a 73% Rotten Tomatoes score, the animated film offers a family-friendly tale of streetwise ginger cat Maurice, who teams up with a group of talking rats for a money-making scam. However, their con goes down the drain when they meet a bookworm named Malicia. The star-studded voice cast includes Hugh Laurie, Emilia Clarke, David Thewlis, Himesh Patel, Gemma Arterton, Joe Sugg, Ariyon Bakare, Julie Atherton, Rob Brydon, Hugh Bonneville, and David Tennant.

Here Before (June 10)

Hulu subscribers only have a few more days to catch Stacey Gregg’s 2021 feature directorial debut, Here Before. The Northern Irish thriller, starring Andrea Riseborough as Laura, a woman who becomes convinced a young girl next door is her reincarnated child, is scheduled to leave the Hulu streaming library on Tuesday, June 10.

Released in 2021, the movie also stars Jonjo O’Neill, Martin McCann, and Eileen O’Higgins. The film holds an 86% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, where it was praised as a “solidly unsettling effort from debuting writer-director Stacey Gregg.”

The Worst Person in the World (June 13)

Joachim Trier’s Oscar-nominated romantic comedy/drama The Worst Person in the World will depart Hulu on Friday, June 13. The critically acclaimed film stars Norwegian actress Renate Reinsve as Julie, a young medical student in Oslo as she navigates the troubled waters of her love life and struggles to find her career path over a four-year period.

The movie not only holds an impressive 96% Rotten Tomatoes score, but was also nominated for Best International Feature and Best Original Screenplay at the 2022 Oscars. Reinsve, meanwhile, took home a Best Actress award at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.