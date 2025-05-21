Everything Coming to Hulu in June 2025

A new month is almost here, which means a new slate of programming is on its way to Hulu.
The streamer just released the complete list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to its lineup in June 2025.
Headlining June’s lineup is FX’s Emmy-winning dramedy The Bear. All episodes of the hit show’s fourth season, starring Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Ayo Edebiri, will be available to stream beginning June 25. The TV lineup also includes the Hulu original docuseries Call Her Alex, Sister Wives Season 12, and The Bachelor Seasons 27 and 28.
June will also be a big one for movie lovers, with Hulu giving subscribers all they need to kick back and relax with movie marathons all month long. The streamer will all of the Alien and Predator films, as well as the two crossover movies, in preparation for the debut of director Dan Trachtenberg’s animated anthology Killer of Killers. Subscribers will also be able to press play on Mamma Mia! and Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!, and Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2, as well as hits including Happy Gilmore, Independence Day, Pineapple Express, and 28 Weeks Later.
Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $9.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu’s ad-free tier priced at $18.99.
June 1
Adam
Alien (1979)
Alien 3
Alien Resurrection
Alien vs. Predator
Alien: Covenant
Aliens
Alien vs. Predator: Requiem
Beasts Of The Southern Wild
Before Midnight
Betsy’s Wedding
Beverly Hills Ninja
Big Eden
Big Fish
The Big Hit
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
Blue Jasmine
Boy Meets Girl
Breakin’ All the Rules
The Bronze
Bubble Boy
Bugsy
Cedar Rapids
The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader
Cold Pursuit
Cyrus
Daddy Day Care
Death on the Nile (2022)
Deja Vu
Delivery Man
Dude, Where’s My Car?
Edge of Tomorrow
Elena Undone
Freddy Got Fingered
The Girl Next Door
Grown Ups
Grown Ups 2
Happy Gilmore
The Heat
Hitchcock
Hurricane Bianca
Idiocracy
Independence Day
The Joy Luck Club
Just Go With It
Kung Fu Panda 3
Let’s Be Cops
Loving Annabelle
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!
Mamma Mia!
The Mask
Me And Earl And The Dying Girl
Mirrors
The Namesake
A Perfect Ending
Pineapple Express
Predator (1987)
The Predator (2018)
Predator 2
Predators
Pride + Prejudice + Zombies
Prometheus
Reno 911! Miami: The Movie
Sordid Lives
28 Weeks Later
The War of the Roses
We’re The Millers
Working Girl
You Don’t Mess With The Zohan
June 3
I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
The Quiz With Balls: Season 2 Premiere
So I’m a Spider, So What?: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
Wise Man’s Grandchild: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
Yuri on Ice: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
Presence (2025)
June 4
The Great House Revival: Complete Season 5
June 5
National Anthem (2023)
June 6
Not Her First Rodeo: Complete Season 1
Predator: Killer of Killers: Film Premiere
Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo
Hot Shots!
Hot Shots! Part Deux
Shallow Hal
The Ringer
June 7
Gypsy’s Revenge: Complete Season 1
I (Almost) Got Away With It: Complete Season 3
Kids Baking Championship: Complete Season 12
Murder in the Heartland: Complete Season 1
Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing: Complete Season 1
Sister Wives: Complete Season 12
June 8
Scream (2022)
June 9
Beyblade X: Season 1B
June 10
Call Her Alex: Complete Docuseries
And Then We Danced
Clifford the Big Red Dog
June 11
The Snake: Series Premiere
Gran Turismo (2023)
June 12
The 1% Club: Season 2 Premiere
June 13
Atsuko Okatsuka: Father: Special Premiere
Absolution
June 14
90 Day Fiance: Complete Season 5
90 Day Fiance UK: Complete Season 2
Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 32 & 33
I’d Kill For You: Complete Season 3
Joel McHale: Live from Pyongyang (2019)
June 16
My Happy Ending: Complete Season 1 (Sub)
Black Christmas (2019)
June 17
SALLY (2025)
Skincare
June 19
The Quiet Ones
June 20
The Bravest Knight: Season 2B
Out Come the Wolves
June 23
Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything: Documentary Premiere
Helck: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
My Instant Death Ability is Overpowered: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
My Isekai Life: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
June 24
Survive (2024)
June 25
FX’s The Bear: Complete Season 4
June 27
F*ck Marry Kill
June 29
The Bachelor: Complete Seasons 27 & 28
June 30
Boonie Bears: Time Twist
Texas True Crime: Complete Season 5
The Actor