Everything Coming to Hulu in June 2025

A new month is almost here, which means a new slate of programming is on its way to Hulu.

The streamer just released the complete list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to its lineup in June 2025.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Headlining June’s lineup is FX’s Emmy-winning dramedy The Bear. All episodes of the hit show’s fourth season, starring Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Ayo Edebiri, will be available to stream beginning June 25. The TV lineup also includes the Hulu original docuseries Call Her Alex, Sister Wives Season 12, and The Bachelor Seasons 27 and 28.

June will also be a big one for movie lovers, with Hulu giving subscribers all they need to kick back and relax with movie marathons all month long. The streamer will all of the Alien and Predator films, as well as the two crossover movies, in preparation for the debut of director Dan Trachtenberg’s animated anthology Killer of Killers. Subscribers will also be able to press play on Mamma Mia! and Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!, and Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2, as well as hits including Happy Gilmore, Independence Day, Pineapple Express, and 28 Weeks Later.

Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $9.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu’s ad-free tier priced at $18.99.

June 1

Adam

Alien (1979)

Alien 3

Alien Resurrection

Alien vs. Predator

Alien: Covenant

Aliens

Alien vs. Predator: Requiem

Beasts Of The Southern Wild

Before Midnight

Betsy’s Wedding

Beverly Hills Ninja

Big Eden

Big Fish

The Big Hit

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Blue Jasmine

Boy Meets Girl

Breakin’ All the Rules

The Bronze

Bubble Boy

Bugsy

Cedar Rapids

The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader

Cold Pursuit

Cyrus

Daddy Day Care

Death on the Nile (2022)

Deja Vu

Delivery Man

Dude, Where’s My Car?

Edge of Tomorrow

Elena Undone

Freddy Got Fingered

The Girl Next Door

Grown Ups

Grown Ups 2

Happy Gilmore

The Heat

Hitchcock

Hurricane Bianca

Idiocracy

Independence Day

The Joy Luck Club

Just Go With It

Kung Fu Panda 3

Let’s Be Cops

Loving Annabelle

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

Mamma Mia!

The Mask

Me And Earl And The Dying Girl

Mirrors

The Namesake

A Perfect Ending

Pineapple Express

Predator (1987)

The Predator (2018)

Predator 2

Predators

Pride + Prejudice + Zombies

Prometheus

Reno 911! Miami: The Movie

Sordid Lives

28 Weeks Later

The War of the Roses

We’re The Millers

Working Girl

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan

June 3

I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

The Quiz With Balls: Season 2 Premiere

So I’m a Spider, So What?: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

Wise Man’s Grandchild: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

Yuri on Ice: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

Presence (2025)

June 4

The Great House Revival: Complete Season 5

June 5

National Anthem (2023)

June 6

Not Her First Rodeo: Complete Season 1

Predator: Killer of Killers: Film Premiere

Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo

Hot Shots!

Hot Shots! Part Deux

Shallow Hal

The Ringer

June 7

Gypsy’s Revenge: Complete Season 1

I (Almost) Got Away With It: Complete Season 3

Kids Baking Championship: Complete Season 12

Murder in the Heartland: Complete Season 1

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing: Complete Season 1

Sister Wives: Complete Season 12

June 8

Scream (2022)

June 9

Beyblade X: Season 1B

June 10

Call Her Alex: Complete Docuseries

And Then We Danced

Clifford the Big Red Dog

June 11

The Snake: Series Premiere

Gran Turismo (2023)

June 12

The 1% Club: Season 2 Premiere

June 13

Atsuko Okatsuka: Father: Special Premiere

Absolution

June 14

90 Day Fiance: Complete Season 5

90 Day Fiance UK: Complete Season 2

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 32 & 33

I’d Kill For You: Complete Season 3

Joel McHale: Live from Pyongyang (2019)

June 16

My Happy Ending: Complete Season 1 (Sub)

Black Christmas (2019)

June 17

SALLY (2025)

Skincare

June 19

The Quiet Ones

June 20

The Bravest Knight: Season 2B

Out Come the Wolves

June 23

Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything: Documentary Premiere

Helck: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

My Instant Death Ability is Overpowered: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

My Isekai Life: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

June 24

Survive (2024)

June 25

FX’s The Bear: Complete Season 4

June 27

F*ck Marry Kill

June 29

The Bachelor: Complete Seasons 27 & 28

June 30

Boonie Bears: Time Twist

Texas True Crime: Complete Season 5

The Actor