3 Movies and TV Series Coming to Netflix This Weekend (July 25)

Three new titles stream on Netflix this weekend, marking some of the final additions from the July 2025 content list as the month nears its end.

The new arrivals, which include one highly-anticipated Netflix original movie and two new original series, join other additions made this month such as White Chicks, Portlandia Season 1 through 8, and The Old Guard 2.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the standard with ads plan ($7.99 per month), the standard plan ($17.99 per month), and the premium plan ($24.99 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

Happy Gilmore 2

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, July 25

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “Happy Gilmore isn’t done with golf — not by a long shot. Adam Sandler’s short-fused legend swings for a comeback to make his kid’s dream come true.”

Trigger

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, July 25

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Illegal firearms appear and shooting incidents continue to occur in previously gun-free Korea, and two men pick up their guns for different reasons.”

The Winning Try

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, July 25

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “After his career fell apart, a disgraced rugby star finds purpose coaching his old school’s team — driving them and himself toward growth and redemption.”

What’s leaving Netflix this weekend?

Netflix is giving two titles – a hit horror film and a beloved Syfy series – the boot this weekend

Leaving 7/25/25

Scream VI

Leaving 7/26/25

Wynonna Earp: Seasons 1-4

What was added this week?

Avail. 7/21/25

The Hunting Wives: Season 1

The Steve Harvey Show: Seasons 1-6

Avail. 7/22/25

Trainwreck: P.I. Moms (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 7/23/25

Critical: Between Life and Death (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Hightown: Seasons 1-3

House of Lies: Seasons 1-5

Letters From The Past (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 7/24/25

A Normal Woman (ID) — NETFLIX FILM

Hitmakers — NETFLIX SERIES

My Melody & Kuromi (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

The Sandman: Season 2 Volume 2 — NETFLIX SERIES