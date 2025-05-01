Everything Coming to Prime Video in May 2025

May is here, which means a new slate of programming is arriving to Prime Video.

This week, Amazon’s streaming service unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to its lineup throughout the month.

Headlining Prime Video’s May 2025 content list is Another Simple Favor. A sequel to 2018’s A Simple Favor, the comedy-mystery film, directed by Paul Feig, will see Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively reprise their roles as Stephanie Smothers and Emily Nelson, who reunite in Capri, Italy, for Emily’s wedding, which is upended when a murder takes place.

The film is one of several streaming on Prime Video next month alongside fan-favorites like Cinderella Man, Fried Green Tomatoes, Legally Blonde, Starsky & Hutch, The Exorcist, and You’ve Got Mail. Other titles arriving next month include The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy Season 2, the Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks-starring thriller series The Better Sister, and David Spade: Dandelion, which marks the comedian’s return to the stand-up stage.

Amazon’s streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $139 for an annual subscription or $14.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. Scroll on to look at what’s coming to Prime Video in May.

May 1

Agent Cody Banks (2003)

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)

All Quiet On The Western Front (1930)

All The Money In The World (2017)

Animal House (1978)

*Another Simple Favor (2025)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Babe (1995)

Babe: Pig in the City (1998)

Barbershop (2002)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)

Because I Said So (2007)

Blood Diamond (2006)

Body of Lies (2008)

Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016)

Born On The Fourth Of July (1989)

Cinderella Man (2005)

Coogan’s Bluff (1968)

Dante’s Peak (1997)

Death Wish (2018)

Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story (1993)

Earthquake (1974)

Fried Green Tomatoes (1992)

Fury (2014)

Gattaca (1997)

Get On Up (2014)

Her (2014)

Heroes (1977)

How High (2001)

In The Heat of the Night (1967)

It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)

Jarhead (2005)

Jersey Boys (2014)

John Q (2002)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Loving (2016)

Mallrats (1995)

Overboard (1987)

Play Misty For Me (1971)

R.I.P.D. – Rest in Peace Department (2013)

Ray (2004)

Ride Along With Gag Reel (2014)

Space Cowboys (2000)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

The Beguiled (1971)

The Exorcist (1973)

The Flintstones (1994)

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas (2000)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014)

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

Traffic (2001)

Two Mules for Sister Sara (1970)

White House Down (2013)

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

May 2

NWSL (2025)

May 5

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

May 6

David Spade: Dandelion (2025)

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken (2023)

May 8

Octopus! (2025)

May 9

Molly-Mae: Behind it All Part 2 (2025)

NWSL (2025)

May 13

Lee Soo Man: King of K-Pop (2025)

May 16

NWSL (2025)

May 20

Motorheads (2025)

May 22

Earnhardt (2025)

WNBA (2025)

May 23

Clarkson’s Farm S4 (2025)

NWSL (2025)

May 27

The Second Best Hospital in The Galaxy S2 (2025)

September 5 (2024)

The Fire Inside (2024)

May 29

May 29

The Better Sister (2025)

WNBA (2025)

May 30

Chomp Squad S1 (2018)

May 31

Good Boy (2025)