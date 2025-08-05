3 Best TV Shows on Prime Video in August 2025

Prime Video is closing out summer with a bang!

The streamer is adding plenty of titles — old and new — to the roster for August, but three TV show additions in particular have us planning our next bingewatch session.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling for the best TV shows coming to Prime Video in August 2025.

1. 30 Rock Seasons 1–7 (August 1)

Good God, Lemon — all seven seasons of Tina Fey’s Emmy Award-winning sitcom are now streaming on Prime Video! If you didn’t tune in to the absurd and hilarious world of TGS when 30 Rock originally aired on NBC, now is the perfect time to catch up with Liz Lemon (Fey) and the eclectic cast and crew of her sketch comedy show. Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, and Jack McBrayer also star.

2. Upload Season 4 (August 25)

If you’re looking for a new release, the fourth and final season of Prime Video’s sci-fi comedy series Upload drops on Aug. 25.

In the final chapter, which consists of four episodes, “sentient AI rapidly turns evil, threatening to wipe out Lakeview (and the world!).”

“On top of greedy executives, lingering mysteries, plus heartbreak in VR and IRL, our characters are tested like never before,” the official description continues. “The only way they can get through it all and save humanity from deletion is by teaming up one last time.”

3. Hannibal Seasons 1–3 (August 30)

Close out the month of August with a dinner party — Hannibal-style. All three seasons of the critically-acclaimed cult classic, which follows the complicated relationship between FBI special investigator Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) and forensic psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen), drop on Prime Video on Aug. 30. Bon appétit!