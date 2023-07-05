Mads Mikkelsen Addresses 'Hannibal' Revival Hopes

It's been eight years since NBC's psychological horror drama Hannibal came to an arguably premature end, but will it ever come back? Mads Mikkelson spoke to Deadline about the possibility of returning as the titular serial killer Hannibal Lecter, making note that it's all about finding a home for it, and then he'll think about coming back.

"There's always a chance," Mikkelson shared. "It's all about finding a home for it. Of course, we're running out of time. We can't wait 20 years, but in the next couple of years, if somebody finds a home, I think we are all ready to take it up again."

Based on Thomas Harris' novels Red Dragon, Hannibal, and Hannibal Rising, the crime thriller first premiered in 2013 on NBC and ran for three seasons before being canceled due to low viewership. Despite the show being canceled close to 10 years ago, fans have not given up hope that the show will come back, and creator Bryan Fuller teased a Silence of the Lambs min-series with the original Hannibal cast in 2020. Unfortunately, nothing ever came about from it, but it's obvious that interest is still there, and not just from the fans.

Hannibal focused on the relationship between FBI special investigator Will Graham and forensic psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal Lecter, portrayed by Hugh Dancy and Mads Mikkelson, respectively, also known as "Hannigram." While Hannibal initially tries to manipulate the FBI from within, his relationship with Graham starts to threaten everything, and he works to push the boundaries of Graham's sanity to turn him into a killer. It also starred Caroline Dhavernas, Hettienne Park, Laurence Fishburne, Scott Thompson, Aaron Abrams, and Gillian Anderson.

Mikkelson previously teased a potential fourth season of Hannibal in 2020, and even now, he still seems to be holding on to hope that the drama returns in some way. There are always reboots and revivals and continuations happening these days, no matter how long a show has been off the air for, as proven by the Law & Order revival. Since the look for a new home for Hannibal has yet to end, it's always possible that Hannigram and co. will come back, whether it's in the form of a fourth season or something else. While waiting, though, all three seasons are available on Hulu or for free on Tubi, so fans will just have to keep hoping and praying that Hannibal Lecter, Will Graham, and the others will come back.