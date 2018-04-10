Jane Krakowski on ’30 Rock’ Reboot: ‘There’s Definitely Been Talk’

Former 30 Rock actress Jane Krakowski was recently asked about a potential reboot of the comedy series, to which she replied, “There’s definitely been talk…”

“[A revival] would be a dream come true. We all had the greatest time on that show,” Krakowski said while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter.

While she went on to clarify that nothing official has been planned, “there’s definitely been talk and conversations” about who from the cast — which includes Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jack McBrayer, and Judah Friedlander — could return for another season.

“I know it’s something the fans would love and we would love,” Krakowski later added. “We all say over and over again that working on that show was probably the best experience we’re ever going to have in our careers, as far as creativity goes.”

“We’re still so proud of the writing and the great characters. It was such a success and all of those things were amazing,” she continued, before adding, “Right now, [reboots are] the trend. And I would be thrilled if the trend continued over into 30 Rock.”

It’s likely that fans could fully get behind a 30 Rock revival, as sitcom revivals have done very well lately, with Fuller House and Will & Grace both being praised by critics and fans alike.

Later on this year the classic sitcom Murphy Brown will return as well, with Candice Bergen, Faith Ford, and much of the original cast — including Grant Shaud and Joe Regalbuto — returning along with it.

It is uncertain if other former Murphy Brown actors Charles Kimbrough and Lily Tomlin will make appearances in the revival. Sadly, Murphy Brown stars Pat Corley and Robert Pastorelli both passed away in the early 2000s.

Maybe the most successful sitcom revival lately has been Roseanne, as the debut episode recently hit 25.04 million total viewers, as the Live+3 (people who watched the episode live, plus over the next three days) ratings lifted by 6.69 million viewers.

This beats out the original Live+3 record held by the September 2014 premiere How to Get Away with Murder, which saw a gain of 5.93 million viewers.

Interestingly, Barr recently took to Twitter to call out New York and Los Angeles for turning in the lowest ratings of her revival series.

“New York and LA-had the lowest ratings for a gender fluid child character & a Hillary supporting sister character,” Barr wrote in a now-deleted tweet, while also adding a hashtag of her own name.

According to Deadline, both cities are at the top of the TV markets and neither of them landed in the top 20 individual city ratings for the series revival’s debut.