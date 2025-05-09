3 Best TV Shows Disney+ Just Added for May 2025

The Disney+ streaming library is continuing to grow this month, giving subscribers even more viewing options.

From a new Star Wars title to a mouthwatering new series starring an award-winning actor, here are the three best shows to stream on Disney+ in May 2025.

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld

Disney+ celebrated Star Wars Day on Sunday in the perfect way – debuting an all-new series set in the Star Wars universe.

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, created by Dave Filoni, is a new six-episode series focused on two of the franchise’s established villains – Asajj Ventress and Cad Bane. After Asajj is given a new chance at life, the former assassin and bounty hunter must go on the run with an unexpected new ally. Cade, meanwhile, faces his past when he confronts an old friend, now a Marshal on the opposite side of the law.

The show is the third installment in the Tales anthology series following Tales of the Jedi and Tales of the Empire. The voice cast includes Nika Futterman, Corey Burton, Artt Butler, Lane Factor, AJ LoCascio, Clare Grant, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, and Eric Lopez.

Doctor Who Season 2

One of TV’s biggest shows is back with a new season, with Doctor Who continuing to rebut new episodes on Disney+ throughout May.

In Season 2 of the sci-fi drama, a continuation of the 2005 revival series and the show’s overall 15th season, Ncuti Gatwa steps back into the role of the Doctor, with Varada Seth coming on board the TARDIS as his new companion Belinda Chandra. Together, the pair begin an epic quest to get her back to Earth, but their plans are upended when a mysterious force stops their return.

Tucci in Italy

Stanley Tucci is embarking on a mouthwatering journey through Italy in National Geographic’s new show Tucci in Italy.

Streaming on Disney+ beginning Monday, May 19, the new five-part show sees the award-winning actor traversing on a culinary quest through different regions of Italy to “explore the connection between the food, the land and the people of the country he loves.” The series takes Tucci to Tuscany, Lombardy, Trentino-Alto Adige, Abruzzo, and Lazio.