3 Best Movies Pluto TV Just Added for May 2025

Grab your popcorn, because Pluto TV is making movie night more affordable than ever!

The free streaming service has added almost 200 new titles to its movie library for May 2025, including everything from classic rom-coms and critically-acclaimed dramas to action-packed franchises. Check out three of the best films Pluto TV just added below and see the full list of additions here.

1. Gladiator (2000)

In this Best Picture winner, a former Roman general sets out to exact vengeance against the corrupt emperor who murdered his family and sent him into slavery. Russell Crowe’s powerful performance as Maximus won him the Academy Award for Best Actor, while Joaquin Phoenix’s portrayal of the menacing Commodus earned him a Best Supporting Actor nomination.

2. Jerry Maguire (1996)

In the classic rom-com that brought us the iconic movie quotes “You had me at ‘hello’” and “Show me the money,” Tom Cruise’s titular sports agent has a moral epiphany. After being fired for sharing his new mission statement, he decides to put his new philosophy to the test as an independent agent with his only remaining client, played by Cuba Gooding Jr., and his single-mother colleague, played by Renée Zellweger.

Jerry Maguire was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Cruise, with Gooding Jr. winning Best Supporting Actor.

3. Mission: Impossible franchise (1996-2015)

Tom Cruise makes another appearance on this list as the highly skilled field agent Ethan Hunt in the Mission: Impossible franchise.

Enjoy the over-the-top stunts and action of the beloved spy franchise with the first five installments of the Mission: Impossible films — Mission: Impossible, Mission: Impossible II, Mission: Impossible III, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, and Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (available starting May 13) — all of which are streaming on Pluto TV.