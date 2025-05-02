Every Movie Coming to Pluto TV in May 2025 Revealed

Movie night just got a whole lot easier thanks to Pluto TV.
Paramount’s free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service just stocked 200 movies in its streaming library for May 2025, giving subscribers dozens of new titles to pick from for their next movie night.
The Pluto TV May 2025 lineup includes fan-favorites like Zero Dark Thirty, Gladiator, A Few Good Men, and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Pluto will also add two hit franchises to its library, bringing films from both the Hellraiser and Mission: Impossible franchises to its catalog, while also serving up a treat for Clint Eastwood fans with the addition of movies including like A Fistful of Dollars, For a Few Dollars More, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, and Hang ‘em High. Those looking for spookier fare will be able to watch everything from The Mist to 2016’s Blair Witch. Other notable additions include nostalgic additions like several Rugrats films.
All of Pluto TV’s movies, as well as its hundreds of live, linear channels, are available to stream for free. Keep scrolling to see all of the movies streaming on Pluto TV this May.
Pluto TV May Movies (A-F)
2 Days in New York
3022
54
The Accused (1988)
The African Queen
Air
Alan Partridge
American Outlaws
American Son
Arrivederci, Baby!
The Back Nine
Back to the Beach
Bad Ass
Bad Ass 2: Bad Asses
Bad Ass 3: Bad Asses on the Bayou
Barbershop (2002)
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Beautiful Girls
Better Luck Tomorrow
Beyond the Black Rainbow
The Big Hit
Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk
Birthday Girl
Black Bear
Black Cop
Blair Witch (2016)
Boogie Nights
The Bridges at Toko-Ri
Bronson
Chocolate City
Congo
The Courier (2019)
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Dance Flick
The Day of the Locust
Dead Man Walking (1995)
Don’t Look Now
Double Team
Dragonslayer
The Duellists
Eddie Murphy Raw
Elizabethtown
Escape From Alcatraz
Escape Plan (2013)
Escape Plan 2: Hades
Escape Plan 3: The Extractors
Ethan Frome
Explorers
Exposed (FKA Daughter Of God)
The Faculty
Faster (CBS Films)
Fay Grim
A Few Good Men
The Fighting Seabees
The First Monday in May
A Fistful of Dollars
Flight 7500
Flying Tigers
For a Few Dollars More
The Forbidden Kingdom
Pluto TV May Movies (G-M)
Gallipoli
The Gift (2000)
Girls! Girls! Girls!
Gladiator
Go (1999)
The Good, the Bad And the Ugly
Hackers
Hamburger Hill
Hang ’em High
Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters
Hellboy (2004)
Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth
Hellraiser: Bloodline
Hellraiser: Deader
Hellraiser: Hellseeker
Hellraiser: Hellworld
Hellraiser: Inferno
House of Flying Daggers
How to be a Latin Lover
The Hunted
Hyena Road
Identity (2003)
In Harm’s Way
The Intervention
Into the Wild
Iron Monkey
The Island
The Italian Job (1969)
Jamesy Boy
Jawbreaker (1999)
Jerry Maguire
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997)
Junebug
Kandahar
Killing Me Softly (2003)
The Kings Of Summer (CBS Films)
Knock Knock (2015)
Knowing
Kung Fu Hustle
Lady Jane
The Last Witch Hunter
Little Man
Man of Tai Chi
Man of the House (2005)
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
Marvin’s Room
Mile 22
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (Available Starting 5/13)
The Mist
Mousehunt
Multiplicity
My Left Foot
Pluto TV May Movies (N-Z)
Narc
Next Of Kin
Only the Brave (2017)
Operation Petticoat
Orange County
The Other Boleyn Girl
Overboard (2018)
Page One: Inside The New York Times
Pain & Gain
Panic Room
The Patsy
The Peacemaker (1997)
The Perfect Score
Playing With Fire
Plaza Suite
Predestination
Primal Fear
The Prophecy
Prophecy II
The Prophecy 3: The Ascent
The Prophecy: Forsaken
The Prophecy: Uprising
Proud Mary
The Raid 2
The Raid: Redemption
Red Eye
Redemption Day
Relic
Road Trip
Rogue Warfare
Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation
Rogue Warfare: The Hunt
The Romantics
Rugrats Go Wild
Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
The Rugrats Movie
The Running Man
Rustlers’ Rhapsody
Safety Not Guaranteed
Saving Face (2005)
Serendipity
She’s Having a Baby
She’s Out of My League
Shine a Light
The Silencing
Single White Female (1992)
The Sisters Brothers (2018)
Sleepless
Snake Eyes
Southland Tales
Spark: A Space Tail
Spontaneous
Stalag 17
Strategic Air Command
Survive The Night
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
The Tailor of Panama
The Terminal
The Host
The Ides of March
The Marksman
Those Daring Young Men in Their Jaunty Jalopies
Thunderheart
Tickled
Tigerland
Timecrimes
The Tin Star
Tomb Raider (2018)
Total Recall
The Truman Show
Twinkle Twinkle Lucky Stars
Up in the Air
Valley Girl (1983)
The Virgin Suicides
The Voyeurs
Walking Tall
War (2007)
The War of the Worlds (1953)
Warrior (2011)
What Lies Beneath
Zack and Miri Make A Porno
Zero Dark Thirty