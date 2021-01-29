Brian Williams 'Accidentally' Plays 'Jerry Maguire' Scene to Troll Donald Trump and Kevin McCarthy

Brian Williams trolled Donald Trump and Senator Kevin McCarthy on Thursday by "accidentally" playing a scene from Jerry Maguire as a video of the pair's reported meeting. While speaking with political commentators and Bill Kristol, Williams stated that he had a clip for everyone to watch and "react" to afterward. Suddenly, the famous "You complete me" scene from Jerry Maguire began to roll, showing Tom Cruise's titular character pleaded for Renée Zellweger's Dorothy Boyd to take him back. She stops him and then tells him that he had her "at hello."

When the clip ends, Williams — with a serious but clearly sarcastic tone — says they "obviously...rolled the wrong clip" that they thought was going to be legitimate. He then slyly quips that "someone's gonna be of course in big trouble." This was all seemingly in reference to McCarthy taking a meeting with Trump just weeks after reportedly indicating that he believes trump bears some responsibility for the insurrection carried out by his own supporters on Jan.6 at the nation's Capitol. Williams' hilarious moment has had a lot of people on Twitter talking, with one user exclaiming, "Brian Williams sticks the landing and the judges award 15//10." Someone else tweeted, "Brian Williams' deadpan humor completes me." Scroll down to read more reactions to the clip.