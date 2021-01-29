Brian Williams 'Accidentally' Plays 'Jerry Maguire' Scene to Troll Donald Trump and Kevin McCarthy
Brian Williams trolled Donald Trump and Senator Kevin McCarthy on Thursday by "accidentally" playing a scene from Jerry Maguire as a video of the pair's reported meeting. While speaking with political commentators and Bill Kristol, Williams stated that he had a clip for everyone to watch and "react" to afterward. Suddenly, the famous "You complete me" scene from Jerry Maguire began to roll, showing Tom Cruise's titular character pleaded for Renée Zellweger's Dorothy Boyd to take him back. She stops him and then tells him that he had her "at hello."
When the clip ends, Williams — with a serious but clearly sarcastic tone — says they "obviously...rolled the wrong clip" that they thought was going to be legitimate. He then slyly quips that "someone's gonna be of course in big trouble." This was all seemingly in reference to McCarthy taking a meeting with Trump just weeks after reportedly indicating that he believes trump bears some responsibility for the insurrection carried out by his own supporters on Jan.6 at the nation's Capitol. Williams' hilarious moment has had a lot of people on Twitter talking, with one user exclaiming, "Brian Williams sticks the landing and the judges award 15//10." Someone else tweeted, "Brian Williams' deadpan humor completes me." Scroll down to read more reactions to the clip.
The greatest news clip ever from @11thHour with Brian Williams! This sums up the meeting between @GOPLeader Kevin McCarthy and the Palm Beach bully. You won't want to miss this 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RUma5yFhEJ— Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 29, 2021
"Someone PLEASE TELL ME what happened tonight on 11th Hour with Brian Williams!" a Twitter user exclaimed.prevnext
This DID NOT just happen!!— Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) January 29, 2021
Brian Williams... legend. 🔥 https://t.co/1D9B4eC4gh
"Dammit, the ONE time I miss Brian Williams he plays the 'you had me at hello' Jerry Maguire clip, but hyped it as the trump and McCarthy meeting. Dude is all-time legend," said someone else.prevnext
Brian Williams is a legend for this https://t.co/tndqSfrV8O— Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 29, 2021
"Can’t. Stop. Laughing," a viewer tweeted. "What did Brian Williams just do!!"prevnext
Brian Williams and his producers for the win... pic.twitter.com/XhIE3ujW3x— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 29, 2021
"Brian Williams throwing shade is my favorite Brian Williams," quipped another person.prevnext
.@11thHour, this was amazing. Brian Williams, change your name to Petty Labelle. https://t.co/xUk4UqebNF— Melissa Murray (@ProfMMurray) January 29, 2021
"If trolling were an Olympic sport, Brian Williams would bring home the gold," a Twitter user boasted. "Every time."prevnext
Ok Brian Williams gets a dozen Sway and Pivot hats for this. https://t.co/hW0ArXLHVA— Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) January 29, 2021
"That was a Brian Williams special. I just know it. He's devilishly hilarious," someone else said.prevnext
Brian pettiness is sooo magnificent! pic.twitter.com/9Dj2phUmKL— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) January 29, 2021
"Believe it or not, Brian Williams has a great sense of humor!" one last fan exclaimed.prev