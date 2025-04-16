3 Best Movies Pluto TV Just Added for April 2025

Movie night just got a lot more affordable with Pluto TV.

The free streaming service just added more than 300 films to its massive library for April 2025, and there’s something for even the pickiest cinephiles. Check out three of the best films Pluto TV just added below and see the full list of additions here.

Videos by PopCulture.com

1. The Silence of the Lambs

Play video

Young F.B.I. cadet Clarice Starling is forced to seek the help of the devious and manipulative cannibal killer Hannibal Lecter as she hunts down another serial killer in the Academy Award-winning film that features career-defining performances from Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins.

2. Pulp Fiction

Play video

Another Oscar winner streaming on Pluto TV this month is widely considered to be Quentin Tarantino’s magnum opus. The modern classic film follows four intertwining stories of crime and violence in Los Angeles and stars John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, Tim Roth, Ving Rhames, and Uma Thurman.

3. The Godfather trilogy

Play video

It may be cheating slightly to include The Godfather trilogy on this list, but you can now watch all three of the heavily-awarded crime films directed by Francis Ford Coppola on Pluto TV.

The Godfather and The Godfather Part II are both available in their original form, and streamers can also watch Coppola’s recut version of The Godfather Part III, titled The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone, which the director has said “vindicates” its place in the trilogy.