Samuel L. Jackson Flawlessly Recites His Famous ‘Pulp Fiction’ Speech for Movie’s 30th Anniversary

Samuel L. Jackson has demonstrated his incredible talent by effortlessly delivering his iconic “Ezekiel 25:17” monologue from Quentin Tarantino‘s Pulp Fiction to commemorate the film’s 30th anniversary. The 75-year-old star took to social media to showcase his undiminished ability to grip audiences with his powerful delivery.

In a video shared on Instagram, Jackson, seated casually on a couch, recites the famous biblical passage that became a hallmark of his character, Jules Winnfield. Despite his three decades on the scene, the actor’s performance is still packed with intensity and impeccable timing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jackson’s recitation of the passage remains as compelling as ever: “The path of the righteous man is beset on all sides by the iniquities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men. Blessed is he who, in the name of charity and goodwill, shepherds the weak through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother’s keeper, and the finder of lost children.

“And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to poison and destroy my brothers. And you will know my name is the Lord when I lay my vengeance upon thee!”Jackson’s post, captioned “YOU KNOW I STILL GOT IT!!! EZEKIEL 25:17 HAPPY 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF PULP FICTION,” quickly garnered attention from his fans and fellow celebrities.

In addition to his speech recitation, Jackson took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts on the film’s lasting impact. The veteran actor posted images from Pulp Fiction along with a message about the movie’s significance in his career. “This movie launched like a rocket out of Cannes and changed my life,” Jackson wrote, reminiscing about the film’s debut in theaters on Oct. 14, 1994. He recalled the audience’s reaction, noting, “I knew this film was something special after that…AND 30 YEARS LATER, IT STILL IS”

Pulp Fiction weaves together the stories of various characters in Los Angeles’ criminal underworld. Jackson’s role as Jules, alongside John Travolta‘s Vincent Vega, forms the backbone of the film’s non-linear narrative. The movie’s stellar cast also includes Uma Thurman, Bruce Willis, Tim Roth, Christopher Walken, Harvey Keitel, and Ving Rhames.

The “Ezekiel 25:17” speech, a modified version of the biblical text crafted by Tarantino, serves as a crucial element in Jules’ character development throughout the film. Initially used as a menacing prelude to violent acts, the passage evolves to reflect Jules’ changing perspective and eventual decision to abandon his life of crime. The speech transforms from a cold-blooded intimidation tactic to an insightful reflection of Jules’ personal journey, ultimately playing a key role in his decision to leave behind his life of violence.

Pulp Fiction achieved both critical acclaim and commercial success upon its release. The film secured the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, the Independent Spirit Award for Best Feature, and the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. Jackson’s performance earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

To mark the 30th anniversary, Pulp Fiction is being re-released in select theaters across the United States, featuring newly minted 35mm prints. Additionally, a 30th Anniversary Collector’s Edition will be available on 4K Ultra HD from Paramount Home Entertainment on Dec. 3.