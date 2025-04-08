300 Movies Added to Pluto TV’s Catalog — and They’re All Free to Watch

Pluto TV is making movie night a lot easier – and cheaper.
Paramount’s free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service just stocked its library with more than 300 movies for the month of April, giving viewers plenty of streaming options.
Videos by PopCulture.com
The Pluto TV April 2025 lineup includes dozens of blockbuster movies, which are now available to stream for free, including No Country for Old Men, Beverly Hills Cop, The Godfather, Pulp Fiction, True Grit, and The Addams Family. With April marking the halfway mark to Halloween, the streamer is celebrating with its April Ghouls lineup of hit horror titles, such as 30 Days of Night, Paranormal Activity, and The Ring.
All of Pluto TV’s movies, as well as its hundreds of live, linear channels, are available to stream for free. Keep scrolling to see all of the movies now streaming on Pluto TV this April.
New Movies on Pluto TV (A-F)
10 To Midnight
200 Motels, Frank Zappa’s
30 Days Of Night (2007)
30 Days Of Night: Dark Days
48 Hrs.
7500
88 Minutes
The Accidental Spy (Te Wu Mi Cheng)
Ace In The Hole (Aka The Big Carnival)
The Addams Family
Addams Family Values
The Adventures Of Hercules
Against The Ropes
Agatha Christie’s Ordeal By Innocence
Alex Rider: Operation Stormbreaker
Alfie (2004)
All Dogs Go To Heaven (1989)
All The Old Knives
American Friends
American Heist
American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt
And Justice For All
Another 48 Hrs.
April Fools
Are You In The House Alone?
Area 51
The Aviator
The Bad News Bears Go To Japan
The Bad News Bears In Breaking Training
The Bad News Bears
Bang The Drum Slowly
Barquero
Beast
Beastly
The Beautician And The Beast
Beavis And Butt-Head Do America
The Bells Of St Mary’s
Beverly Hills Cop
Beverly Hills Cop II
Beverly Hills Cop III
Big Jake (1971)
Big Top Pee-Wee
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Billy Two Hats
Black Christmas (2006)
Blended
Blind Alley
Bloodsport
Blue In The Face
Bottle Rocket
Bounce
Bowling For Columbine
A Boy Named Charlie Brown
Boys And Girls
Braddock: Missing In Action III
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Breathless (2011)
Bringing Out The Dead
The Broken Star
Bugsy Malone
Burn!
The Burning Bed
The Cabin In The Woods
La Cage Aux Folles
La Cage Aux Folles III
Carolina
Cassandra’s Dream
Cast A Long Shadow
Cheech & Chong’s Nice Dreams
Child 44
Children Of The Corn 666: Isaac’s Return
Children Of The Corn II: The Final Sacrifice
Children Of The Corn III: Urban Harvest
Children Of The Corn V: Fields Of Terror
Children Of The Corn: Revelation
Children Of The Corn: The Gathering
Cinema Paradiso
Citizen Ruth
City Island
Clue
Cold Pursuit
The Conqueror Worm
The Conversation
Cool World
The Couch Trip
Crash
Crawl
The Crazies (2010)
Crisscross
The Crow
The Crow: City Of Angels
The Crow: Wicked Prayer
Cult Of The Damned
Cyrano
D.A.R.Y.L.
Dead Again
Dear God
Death Wish (1974)
Death Wish V: The Face Of Death
Deathwatch
Delirious
Deliver Us From Evil
Disturbia
The Doorman (2020)
Down A Dark Hall
Down To Earth
Down To You
Dragons Forever
The Duchess
Dying Of The Light
Easy Come, Easy Go (1967)
Echo Boomers
Emma
Empire Records
Enchanted April (1992)
The English Patient
Escobar: Paradise Lost
Evil Dead II
The Evil Dead (1983)
The Ex (2006)
Eye Of The Beholder
Fighting With My Family
Five Guns To Tombstone
Flesh And Bone
Flirting With Disaster
Fools Rush In (1997)
Force Of Nature
Fort Yuma
Free Angela And All Political Prisoners
Freelancers (2011 Grindstone)
Fright Night (1985)
New Movies on Pluto TV (G-L)
Gamer
Gattaca
Go Tell The Spartans
God Forgives…I Don’t
God’s Own Country
The Godfather
The Godfather Part II
The Godfather Coda: The Death Of Michael Corleone
Golden Gate
Goon: The Last Of The Enforcers
Grace: The Possession
Grease 2
The Green Hornet
Gretel & Hansel
Greyfriars Bobby
The Grudge 2 (2006)
Gunslinger
Hannibal
Hannibal Rising
Happy, Texas
Hardcore Henry
Hatari!
The Haunting
Heartbreakers (2001)
Hellraiser: Judgment (2018)
High Noon
High School
Homefront
The Homesman
Hoosiers
Host, The
The Hound Of The Baskervilles (1959)
Hours (2013)
House Of Yes
How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days
How To Murder Your Wife
Human Stain, The
The Hunt For Red October
Hunter Killer
The Hunter
Hunters Prayer
The Hustle (2019)
I, Frankenstein
Idle Hands
The Importance Of Being Earnest
Impossible, The
The Indian Runner
Ironweed
It Takes Two
Jane Eyre (1996)
Jeepers Creepers
Jeepers Creepers 2
Jessabelle
Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
Jinn
Johnny Mnemonic
Jungle (2017)
Justin Bieber’s Believe
Kes
Killer Klowns From Outer Space
Killing Them Softly
The King’s Speech
A Kiss Before Dying
Kiss The Bride
Ladybug Ladybug
The Last Legion
Legend Of The Lost
Legion
Let Me In (2010)
Like Crazy
The Locusts
Love And Basketball
Love And Monsters
Loved Ones, The
New Movies on Pluto (M-R)
Major League
Man Of The West
Man With The Gun
Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein
The Master
Memorial Day
Menace Ii Society
Michael Cimino’s Heaven’s Gate
Mid-Century
Missing In Action
Missing In Action 2: The Beginning
The Monster Squad
Moon
My Bloody Valentine (2009)
National Champions
Nick Of Time
The Night They Raided Minsky’s
No Country For Old Men
No Such Thing
Noah
Oculus
Odds Against Tomorrow
The Offence
An Officer And A Gentleman
On A Wing And A Prayer
The One (2001)
Ong Bak (Sub)
Ong Bak 2 (Sub)
Only Lovers Left Alive
Operation Condor
Operation Condor 2: The Armour Of The Gods
Our Idiot Brother
Outlander (2009)
Pajama Party
Paranormal Activity
Paranormal Activity 2
Paranormal Activity 3
Paranormal Activity 4
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones
Patty Hearst
Paul, Apostle Of Christ
The Pawnbroker
Penitentiary
Penitentiary II
The People We Hate At The Wedding
Pet
Pet Sematary II
Piranha 3-D
Piranha 3dd
Planet Of The Vampires
Postcards From The Edge
The Prince Of Tides
The Prodigy (2019)
Prowl
Pulp Fiction
Push
Quarantine
The Rage: Carrie 2
Rancho Deluxe
Rappin’
The Remains Of The Day
Remember Me (2010)
Replicant
Revenge Of The Ninja
Ride Like A Girl
The Ring
The Ring Two
Rings
The Road
Robin Hood (2018)
Robinson Crusoe On Mars
Rocky Marciano
Rogue (2007)
Rolling Thunder
Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead
The Ruins
New Movies on Pluto TV (S-Z)
Save Me (1994)
Scream And Scream Again
Seabiscuit
Seconds
Seized
Sense And Sensibility
The September Issue
Seven Swords
Shake Hands With The Devil
Sheba, Baby
The Silence Of The Lambs
Silent Hill
A Single Man
Sketch Artist
Sketch Artist II: Hands That See
Skinwalkers
Sleepover (2004)
Smoke
So I Married An Axe Murderer
Solstice
Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
Sorority Row
Sprung
The Station Agent
Step Up All In
Stonewall (2015)
Stuart Saves His Family
Student Bodies
Sunday, Bloody Sunday
Surfer Dude
Switchback
Tales From The Darkside: The Movie
Targets
They Call Me Mister Tibbs!
Things Are Tough All Over
Thirteen Lives
Thunder Soul
Thunderbolt And Lightfoot (1974)
The To Do List
To Live And Die In L.A.
The Tournament
Toys In The Attic
Trading Places
Trainspotting
Trapeze
The Trip (1967)
True Grit (1969)
True Grit (2010)
Tumbledown
Turbulence
Two Weeks
The Unforgiven
Unlovable
The Untouchables
Up In Smoke
Urban Legend
Urban Legends: Bloody Mary
Urban Legends: The Final Cut
Vacancy (2007)
Vampire Academy
Vampire In Brooklyn
Vanquish
Varsity Blues
Virtuosity
Vivarium
The Voices (2014)
Wander
War Of The Wildcats
Wargames (1983)
We’re No Angels (1955)
Welcome To Woop Woop
While She Was Out
The White Buffalo
Whoever Slew Auntie Roo?
Winchester
Wolf
The Woman In Black
The Woman In The Window
The Woods (2006)
Zeros And Ones