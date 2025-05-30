2 Movies and 1 Live Event Coming to Netflix This Weekend (May 30)

As Netflix says goodbye to May and hello to June, it is bringing subscribers even more streaming titles.

This weekend, the streaming giant is adding three new Netflix originals to its lineup.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While this weekend’s additions include two new must-watch films – A Widow’s Game and The Heart Knows – this weekend will be all about the future of the streamer. On Saturday, Netflix Tudum 2025 kicks off, giving subscribers a glimpse at what’s to come. Hosted by Sofia Carson, with Lady Gaga joining for a live performance, the event will feature first-look reveals at Netflix’s upcoming and returning TV shows and films, as well as appearances from the casts of shows including Stranger Things, Wednesday, Frankenstein, Happy Gilmore 2, Squid Game, and more.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the standard with ads plan ($7.99 per month), the standard plan ($17.99 per month), and the premium plan ($24.99 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

A Widow’s Game

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, May 30

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “August 2017. In a parking lot in Valencia appears the body of a man, stabbed seven times. Everything points to a crime of passion. The Homicide Group of the city, with a veteran inspector at the head, starts an investigation against the clock that soon leads them to a suspect that no one expected: Maje, the young widow, sweet and serene, who had been married to the victim for less than a year.”

The Heart Knows

Photo Credit: Netflix

Premiere Date: Friday, May 30

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “The Heart Knows tells a story of a love that transcends death. Juan Manuel, a cold-hearted businessman, receives the heart of Pedro, a humble man. While investigating the origin of his donor, he meets Valeria, the widow, and falls in love with her. Concealing his identity, he fights to save Pedro’s neighborhood, without revealing that Pedro’s heart beats in his chest.”

Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event

Play video

Premiere Date: Saturday, May 31

Type: Netflix Live Event

Synopsis: “Netflix Tudum 2025 is a must-watch LIVE event celebrating the global fandom of Netflix’s beloved series and movies. This high-energy show will be streamed LIVE on Netflix May 31st at 5:00 PM PT / 8:00 PM ET from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The show will be packed with huge stars, exclusive reveals, and dynamic live performances sure to delight fans around the world.”

What else is being added this weekend?

Avail. 6/1/25

The American

Barbarian

Bee Movie

The Birds

The Blues Brothers

The Devil’s Own

Dune (1984)

The Equalizer

Family Plot

Focus

Frenzy

The Great Outdoors

Hitchcock

Hop

The Legend of Zorro

The Man Who Knew Too Much

Neighbors

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

The Nutty Professor

Pokémon The Series: XY

Pokémon The Series: XY: XY: Kalos Quest

Pokémon The Series: XY: XYZ

Rear Window

The Theory of Everything

The Town

U-571

Us

Vertigo

What’s leaving Netflix this weekend?

Leaving 6/1/25

Batman Begins

Beginners

Burlesque

Closer

Cult of Chucky

Daddy Day Care

The Dark Knight

The Dark Knight Rises

Den of Thieves

From Prada to Nada

GoodFellas

Ma

Magic Mike XXL

Pride & Prejudice

Ted

Ted 2

Two Weeks Notice

What was added this week?

Avail. 5/26/25

CoComelon: Season 13 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mike Birbiglia: The Good Life — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Avail. 5/28/25

F1: The Academy — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Avail. 5/29/25

Dept. Q — NETFLIX SERIES