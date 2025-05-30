2 Movies and 1 Live Event Coming to Netflix This Weekend (May 30)

As Netflix says goodbye to May and hello to June, it is bringing subscribers even more streaming titles.
This weekend, the streaming giant is adding three new Netflix originals to its lineup.
While this weekend’s additions include two new must-watch films – A Widow’s Game and The Heart Knows – this weekend will be all about the future of the streamer. On Saturday, Netflix Tudum 2025 kicks off, giving subscribers a glimpse at what’s to come. Hosted by Sofia Carson, with Lady Gaga joining for a live performance, the event will feature first-look reveals at Netflix’s upcoming and returning TV shows and films, as well as appearances from the casts of shows including Stranger Things, Wednesday, Frankenstein, Happy Gilmore 2, Squid Game, and more.
Netflix offers three subscription plans – the standard with ads plan ($7.99 per month), the standard plan ($17.99 per month), and the premium plan ($24.99 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
A Widow’s Game
Premiere Date: Friday, May 30
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: “August 2017. In a parking lot in Valencia appears the body of a man, stabbed seven times. Everything points to a crime of passion. The Homicide Group of the city, with a veteran inspector at the head, starts an investigation against the clock that soon leads them to a suspect that no one expected: Maje, the young widow, sweet and serene, who had been married to the victim for less than a year.”
The Heart Knows
Premiere Date: Friday, May 30
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: “The Heart Knows tells a story of a love that transcends death. Juan Manuel, a cold-hearted businessman, receives the heart of Pedro, a humble man. While investigating the origin of his donor, he meets Valeria, the widow, and falls in love with her. Concealing his identity, he fights to save Pedro’s neighborhood, without revealing that Pedro’s heart beats in his chest.”
Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event
Premiere Date: Saturday, May 31
Type: Netflix Live Event
Synopsis: “Netflix Tudum 2025 is a must-watch LIVE event celebrating the global fandom of Netflix’s beloved series and movies. This high-energy show will be streamed LIVE on Netflix May 31st at 5:00 PM PT / 8:00 PM ET from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The show will be packed with huge stars, exclusive reveals, and dynamic live performances sure to delight fans around the world.”
What else is being added this weekend?
Avail. 6/1/25
The American
Barbarian
Bee Movie
The Birds
The Blues Brothers
The Devil’s Own
Dune (1984)
The Equalizer
Family Plot
Focus
Frenzy
The Great Outdoors
Hitchcock
Hop
The Legend of Zorro
The Man Who Knew Too Much
Neighbors
Now You See Me
Now You See Me 2
The Nutty Professor
Pokémon The Series: XY
Pokémon The Series: XY: XY: Kalos Quest
Pokémon The Series: XY: XYZ
Rear Window
The Theory of Everything
The Town
U-571
Us
Vertigo
What’s leaving Netflix this weekend?
Leaving 6/1/25
Batman Begins
Beginners
Burlesque
Closer
Cult of Chucky
Daddy Day Care
The Dark Knight
The Dark Knight Rises
Den of Thieves
From Prada to Nada
GoodFellas
Ma
Magic Mike XXL
Pride & Prejudice
Ted
Ted 2
Two Weeks Notice
What was added this week?
Avail. 5/26/25
CoComelon: Season 13 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mike Birbiglia: The Good Life — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Avail. 5/28/25
F1: The Academy — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
Avail. 5/29/25
Dept. Q — NETFLIX SERIES