’13 Reasons Why’ Shuts Down Production Due to Devastating California Wildfires

Production on 13 Reasons Why was unexpectedly shut down on Monday as a result of the wildfires that are currently ravaging Northern California.

As Deadline reports, the Netflix original series is filmed in Vallejo, California, which is within the affected area.

Production is planned to resume on Sunday. Cast and crew members have been flown home as a courtesy during the pause in filming.

Several of the cast members have spoken out about the devastating wildfires.

“We film 13 Reasons Why in many of the areas in NorCal affected by these devastating fires,” Dylan Minette wrote. “Sending love and thoughts to everyone involved.”

“The NorCal/Bay Area has been my home for almost a year while filming 13 Reasons Why. My heart goes out to all affected by these awful fires,” Devin Druid wrote.

Season 1 of 13 Reasons Why is currently streaming on Netflix.