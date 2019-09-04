’13 Reasons Why’ Star Christian Navarro Auditions for Role of ‘Prince Eric’ in Live-Action ‘Little Mermaid’

Disney’s search for its Prince Eric in the upcoming live-adaptation of The Little Mermaid has added another suitor. Christian Navarro, a star in Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, appears to be next in line for the role after sharing the news on his Twitter timeline. This comes after Navarro had initiated contact with Disney, offering his services for the role back in August.

Navarro’s star is on the rise after the streaming service recently released the third season of 13 Reasons Why.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“They wanted to see what I could do,” the tweet began. “Tapes sent. Fingers crossed. Let’s make some history.” He alluded to the potential ‘history’ of what his casting would mean in his original tweet that came shortly after Harry Styles reportedly turned down the position.

So I heard Harry Styles passed on Prince Eric, well…I can sing. Black Ariel/Latino Prince…no ones called but Season 3 drops next week and I think it’s one hell of an audition 🤷🏽‍♂️@DisneyStudios @melissamccarthy — Christian Navarro (@ChristianLN0821) August 14, 2019

In July, Disney created some waves among the public when it announced it would switch directions with its leading lady, casting Halle Bailey to play Ariel. Director Rob Marshall said the choice of Bailey was a no-brainer.

“After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role,” Marshall explained in a statement.

dream come true… 🧜🏽‍♀️🌊 pic.twitter.com/sndjYUS6wO — chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) July 3, 2019

The cast is slowly coming together as Melissa McCarthy accepted the role of the sea witch, Ursula. Jacob Tremblay, who appeared in Room, will voice Flounder while Awkwafina of Crazy Rich Asians was cast as Scuttle. Lin-Manuel Miranda will be responsible in adapting the iconic soundtrack.

The remake has yet to announce a release date as it continues to put the cast together. Considering Disney has already announced the live-action remake of Mulan for March 27, 2020 and its 101 Dalmations spin-off, Cruella, for May 21, 2021, it’s like The Little Mermaid won’t hit the big screen until 2021 at the earliest.

The original film, which starred Jodi Benson as the leading lady, premiered in 1989. There is also set to be a live-musical airing on ABC in November starring Auli’i Cravalho, who starred in Moana, Queen Latifah and Shaggy.