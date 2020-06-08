'13 Reasons Why' Series Finale Death Infuriates Fans
13 Reasons Why fans are speaking out after the series ended with the death of a beloved character. Throughout Season 4, a death had been teased with flash forwards of a funeral service, with a vicar heard in the opening scene of the season eulogizing a Liberty High School student, though fans were left infuriated after learning which character died. Warning: This post contains spoilers for 13 Reasons Why Season 4.
Following his collapse at Liberty High's prom in Episode 9, aptly titled "Prom," fans learned that the casket was that of Justin Foley's, the character who had survived a heroin overdose and overcome his drug addiction and had spent the much of the season planning for his future, including being accepted into college. Justin, it turns out, had contracted HIV-1 as a result of his drug addiction and having to turn to sex work in order to pay for drugs and support himself while homeless. The infection had progressed to AIDS and was not treatable. To make matters worse, due to his weakened immune system, Justin had also contracted pneumonia and fungal meningitis, and he died not long after in the hospital surrounded by the Jensen family.
Justin's death notably did not sit well with fans. After a seasons-long storyline of overcoming immense difficulties, including a drug addiction and homelessness, many viewers had been hopeful that the series would conclude with Justin getting the happy ending they felt he deserved. After learning that the funeral service was for him, however, many criticized the series’ choices. Keep scrolling to see how 13 Reasons Why fans reacted to Justin's death.
#13ReasonsWhy SPOILER: THIS FUCKING SHIT SHOW KILLED JUSTIN????? NOT JUSTIN, PLEASE TELL ME THAT THEY DID NOT KILL THE BEST CHARACTER DEVELOPMENT OF THIS RIDICULOUS SHOW. SO THE LESSON IS YOU GO THROUGH ALL THE SHIT IN THE WORLD AND YOU DON’T GET YOUR HAPPY ENDING? YOU DIE???— 𝓐𝓷𝓭𝓻𝓲𝓮 (@beafookinshelby) June 5, 2020
Dear #13ReasonsWhy writers,
WHY THE FUCK DID YALL KILL JUSTIN? NONE ASKED FOR THAT! WE SAID PROTECT HIM AT ALL COSTS NOT KILL HIM. YALL DID MY BABY DIRTY HOW Y’ALL DID JEFF. DIDNT EVEN LET ZACH SAY GOODBYE. WE ASKED FOR ANI TO JOIN BYRCE & THEM NOT JUSTIN. #13reasonswhyseason4 pic.twitter.com/tSyaEbY8h9— 𝐀𝐌𝐎𝐑𝐄́ || #BlackLivesMatter (@ejhsfendifacts) June 6, 2020
#13ReasonsWhy producers had an amazing opportunity to teach people that HIV is no longer a death sentence. Instead, they chose to kill Justin off, after they gave him the biggest character development???— Nicole (@coleeyolee) June 7, 2020
#13ReasonsWhy did they seriously not mention justin getting hiv till the last episode... honestly saying he died from an overdose during his relapse would've been a more believable death for him— Shannon💍 (@GirlLikesABoy) June 5, 2020
JUSTIN FOLEY DESERVED BETTER I CANT BELIEVE THIS 🥺🥺🥺#13ReasonsWhy pic.twitter.com/dENOa7idUF— ✰ (@xoAliicia_) June 5, 2020
I will never ever recover from episode 10 from season 4 of 13 reason why. My man Justin deserved so much BETTER. pic.twitter.com/Wq6oLInmfT— Ellouise Greenall (@3llouise) June 6, 2020
Justin was part of the Jensen family. They took him in. From the streets. Adopted him. Took him to rehab and for testings. Paid for his rehab. Saved his life. They did everything for him. They loved him like a son. His death was beyond wrong on so many levels 😭💔 #13ReasonsWhy pic.twitter.com/lI1BuEVcur— ginα. (@dobrevftobrosey) June 8, 2020
i have no words. how dare they crush our hearts like that? i have never, EVER cried so much over a fictional death in my life. this is absolutely devastating. i- #13ReasonsWhy pic.twitter.com/tt2hJNXFiE— lαuren (@biebschxnges) June 7, 2020
I DID NOT WAIT ALMOST A FULL YEAR TO WATCH JUSTIN DYING!!! HOW COULD YOU?????? HE DESERVED SO MUCH MORE #13ReasonsWhy— Lexa Fairchild Black (@Alexand10653089) June 5, 2020
justin foley deserved better...
he finally got a GOOD family and a brother. finally everything was falling into place for justin. then they kill my baby.FUCK 13 REASONS WHY THANKS FOR THE HEARTBREAK 😭😭😭😭😭 #13reasonswhy4 #justinfoley pic.twitter.com/1kqt1omNaY— 𝗮𝗯𝗯𝘆☺︎︎ // 𝘁𝗹𝗼𝘂 𝗶𝗻 𝟭𝟬 𝗱𝗮𝘆𝘀🎮 (@TLOUACTIVIST) June 5, 2020
So I finished #13ReasonsWhy and my heart is literally broken. I just don’t even have the words. I’m absolutely drained. All I will say is, Justin deserved a better ending. He just wanted a family, to beat his demons and I’m sad it didn’t end that way. #13reasonswhyseason4 pic.twitter.com/AQCcgYrwyc— CH (@OfficialCWH) June 7, 2020
Oh my god thought it was happy ending but I’m wrong. How could the director do this to me? It hurts me sooo much JUSTIN deserves the world. He deserves better. I cried for this scene so so much 😭😭😭— Sasitorn Chaisin (@EyeMissUU) June 7, 2020
“ Will you hold my hand, bro “ #13reasonswhy4 #13ReasonsWhy pic.twitter.com/Qzj9SAmZZz
Major spoilers ahead!!!!!#13ReasonsWhy
little annoyed at how the show ended particularly Justin’s death. Because it felt completely unnecessary. What message does it send that it doesn’t matter how hard you try and get better or change your life because your doomed anyway.— Alice Kate (@AliceKate1406) June 6, 2020
#13reasonswhy #13reasonswhyseason4 Legit messed me up! Was not expecting that! I don't think I've ever cried so hard over a character death! pic.twitter.com/jHlxmckRS2— Natalie Shannon (@pixiedark2009) June 6, 2020