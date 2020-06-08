'13 Reasons Why' Series Finale Death Infuriates Fans

13 Reasons Why fans are speaking out after the series ended with the death of a beloved character. Throughout Season 4, a death had been teased with flash forwards of a funeral service, with a vicar heard in the opening scene of the season eulogizing a Liberty High School student, though fans were left infuriated after learning which character died. Warning: This post contains spoilers for 13 Reasons Why Season 4.

Following his collapse at Liberty High's prom in Episode 9, aptly titled "Prom," fans learned that the casket was that of Justin Foley's, the character who had survived a heroin overdose and overcome his drug addiction and had spent the much of the season planning for his future, including being accepted into college. Justin, it turns out, had contracted HIV-1 as a result of his drug addiction and having to turn to sex work in order to pay for drugs and support himself while homeless. The infection had progressed to AIDS and was not treatable. To make matters worse, due to his weakened immune system, Justin had also contracted pneumonia and fungal meningitis, and he died not long after in the hospital surrounded by the Jensen family.

Justin's death notably did not sit well with fans. After a seasons-long storyline of overcoming immense difficulties, including a drug addiction and homelessness, many viewers had been hopeful that the series would conclude with Justin getting the happy ending they felt he deserved. After learning that the funeral service was for him, however, many criticized the series’ choices. Keep scrolling to see how 13 Reasons Why fans reacted to Justin's death.