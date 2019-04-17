’13 Reasons Why’ Season 3 Confirmed for Late 2019 Release

Netflix’s controversial teen drama 13 Reasons Why Season 3 officially has a tentative premiere date.

In the company’s first-quarter shareholder letter on Tuesday, April 16, Netflix announced that they will be taking fans back into the halls of Liberty High School in the “second half of the year,” meaning that 13 Reasons Why Season 3 is likely to premiere sometime this summer of fall.

“We’re looking forward to a strong slate of global content in the second half of the year, including new seasons of some of our biggest series, Stranger Things (July 4th), 13 Reasons Why, Orange is the New Black, The Crown and La Casa de Papel (aka Money Heist),” the letter read in part.

For comparison, Season 1 of the series debuted on March 31, 2017, and Season 2 premiered on May 18, 2018.

The series had officially been renewed for its third season back in June, when it was also revealed that Season 3 would be premiering sometime in 2019, though no official time frame had been given.

What happens now? Season 3 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming. pic.twitter.com/B5brKfPGYZ — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) June 6, 2018

Production on the upcoming season kicked off in August, though their was a brief shake up due to last minute salary negotiations with the cast.

Based on Jay Asher’s young adult novel of the same name, the series follows a group of high school students following the death of one of their classmates. Season 1 focused on Hannah Baker, who, after dying by suicide, lives on through a series of 13 tapes detailing the reasons that led to her death. Season 2 largely focused on the aftermath of her death, including a legal battle against the high school.

The series’ continued renewals has not been met with only applause, however, as many have criticized Netflix‘s decision to continue with 13 Reasons Why given the controversy that surrounds it.

Following the premiere of its first season, many had slammed the series for its portrayal of suicide, claiming that it glamorized it. Season 2 also faced its share of backlash, mainly surrounding a graphic scene in which one character is sexually assaulted as well as an attempted school shooting.

The controversial content has even led The Parents Television Council to urge Netflix to pull the series due to “potentially harmful content,” which could result in “real-life tragic consequences.”

Seasons 1-2 of 13 Reasons Why are currently available for streaming on Netflix. Season 3 is set to premiere sometime in the latter half of 2019.