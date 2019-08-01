Streaming

’13 Reasons Why’ Fans Fuming Over Netflix Ending the Series

13 Reasons Why fans are taking to Twitter to react to the news that the series is ending after its fourth season. Netflix announced that season 4 will be its last, simultaneously releasing the first official trailer for upcoming season 3 and announcing its release date: Friday, Aug. 23..

The third season will feature the group of characters’ graduation from Liberty High School, which has been plagued with drama and controversy since the series start.

Although fans were excited to learn more episodes of the show would be heading to Netflix after season 3, some were equally as unhappy to learn that it would seen be ending.

Still more were actually glad to see an end to the controversial show, which many claim exploited mental health and triggered suicidal or depressive thoughts in teens.

Many others snapped back to attention when they watched the trailer and saw that season 3 would feature the death of Bryce Walker.

Plenty said that although they didn’t really want a third — let alone fourth — season, they’ll most likely be watching anyway. 

