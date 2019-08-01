’13 Reasons Why’ Fans Fuming Over Netflix Ending the Series

13 Reasons Why fans are taking to Twitter to react to the news that the series is ending after its fourth season. Netflix announced that season 4 will be its last, simultaneously releasing the first official trailer for upcoming season 3 and announcing its release date: Friday, Aug. 23..

The third season will feature the group of characters’ graduation from Liberty High School, which has been plagued with drama and controversy since the series start.

Although fans were excited to learn more episodes of the show would be heading to Netflix after season 3, some were equally as unhappy to learn that it would seen be ending.

Omg 😭 I don’t want it to endpic.twitter.com/wxG5f1pElP — 🌙💎🌠 (@4minutetheworld) August 1, 2019

as netflix should — Ren (@halebskisses) August 1, 2019

best netflix show, everyone can stay pressed — ً (@nastyandevil) August 1, 2019

Bitch I’m excited and can’t wait to watch it #13reasonswhy pic.twitter.com/k7dnaHflJp — Rachel ✨ (@urie_mendes) August 1, 2019

Still more were actually glad to see an end to the controversial show, which many claim exploited mental health and triggered suicidal or depressive thoughts in teens.

Hmmm who asked for this I…. — RiRiLover (@RRilover) August 1, 2019

they are milking suicide pic.twitter.com/XlGry0xInI — alu 🏹 (@theloverarcher) August 1, 2019

it should’ve ended in Season 1 wtf pic.twitter.com/HtdEpEorSb — airiana (@lmaoneedy) August 1, 2019

#13ReasonsWhy has to be the worse show out there. It’s incredibly triggering, and I don’t use that word lightly, and it’s disrespectful and glorifies mental illness and suicide, real issues that are happening not on a television show. It needs to be cancelled – I’m sorry. — nora (oitnb spoilers) (@widowsrogers) August 1, 2019

okay, they finally cancel this irresponsible shit show, this should never exist. — Other Wakanda (@wakandaafro3000) August 1, 2019

why is there more of this absolute garbage. SHES D*AD. WE GET IT. NOW MOVE ON — sofia / BAKUDEKU LIVES (@yooniewithluv) August 1, 2019

Stop nobody asked for another season. — sçherbatsky (@itisnajla) August 1, 2019

Many others snapped back to attention when they watched the trailer and saw that season 3 would feature the death of Bryce Walker.

me: wtf netflix, a third season is milking it and I’m already bored



Netflix: but Bryce Walker is dead



me:



#13ReasonsWhy pic.twitter.com/R6g1uOROW5 — molly🏳️‍🌈✨ (@ashtostardust) August 1, 2019

#13ReasonsWhy I just woke up to a trailer and now Bryce is dead? I’m already lowkey invested pic.twitter.com/HjXNfZ4KkC — gab (@xgab_pia) August 1, 2019

Who killed Bryce Walker and why didn’t they do it season 1? #13reasonswhy — suckmyclit (@suckmyclit9) August 1, 2019

if you bitches believe Bryce Walker didn’thave this coming then idk what to say but yassss god blesss thats he’s gone #13ReasonsWhy pic.twitter.com/TMDZblKJ0R — Jude🐍#HAPPYMARKDAY (@wayvjude) August 1, 2019

Plenty said that although they didn’t really want a third — let alone fourth — season, they’ll most likely be watching anyway.

we don’t want it but i’ll probably end up watching anyway pic.twitter.com/3OWghwqXMB — freddie (@hoemitan) August 1, 2019

i was skeptical of there being a third season but bitchhh y’all got my attention now. — 𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧 | sep 23rd ♡ (@guccisnasa) August 1, 2019

I was rolling my eyes til I saw that someone killed Bryce. They really did the only storyline that would keep my attention — Ella (@EllaJo630) August 1, 2019

i’ll admit i thought a third season was a bad idea but i’m interested now, they have my attention. — 𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧 | sep 23rd ♡ (@guccisnasa) August 1, 2019