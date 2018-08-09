’13 Reasons Why’ Cast Negotiations Could Delay Season 3 Production

Production on 13 Reasons Why season 3 may be delayed due to last minute salary negotiations with the cast.

According to Deadline, the core eight cast members of the controversial Netflix original series, which debuted its second season in May, are seeking raises as they head into production for season 3, forcing last minute re-negotiations. News of the negotiations, which are still ongoing, come just one day before the first table read and just days before the scheduled Monday, Aug. 13 production start date.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dylan Minnette, who is taking over the lead spot following Katherine Langford’s departure, is reportedly seeking a season 3 salary of $200,000 per episode, a drastic increase from his season 1 salary, which is believed to have been around $80,000 per episode.

Remaining stars Brandon Flynn, Alisha Boe, Justin Prentice, Christian Navarro, Miles Heizer, Devin Druid, and Ross Butler are reportedly seeking a $150,000 per episode salary.

According to sources, while no deals have yet been met, it is likely that agreements will be made by season 3’s start of production. In an effort to close deals, Paramount TV has allegedly made offers closer to what the actors are asking, with Minette being offered $180,000 per episode and the remaining seven being offered $135,000 per episode. Those sums will reportedly increase for season 4, which has not yet been announced.

Regardless of whether or not negotiations close, it is believed that all eight stars will be present for their production start date, as they are all under contract.

The series, which has faced widespread criticism for its depiction of suicide, sexual assault, and bullying, and has even prompted calls for its cancellation, was renewed for a third season in June after it drew millions of viewers during its opening weekend. Just a few days before its renewal, star Katherine Langford, who portrayed Hannah Baker, the lead character from the Jay Asher novel the series is based on, announced that she would have no further involvement in the series.

While the series’ debut season focused on the 13 reasons that led to Hannah Baker’s suicide via a series of recordings on cassette tapes, season 2 focused on the aftermath of her death, the trial surrounding her suicide and the school’s involvement, and the lasting affect that her absence had on the characters.

Season 3 will shift focus to those remaining characters as they navigate the aftermath of the trial and the cliffhanger ending of season 2.

Seasons 1-2 of 13 Reasons Why are available for streaming on Netflix.