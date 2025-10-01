113 Movies and Shows Coming to Peacock in October 2025

It’s the beginning of a new month, which means plenty of new content on all your favorite streaming services.

Peacock is no different, with plenty of TV shows and movies headed your way just in time for spooky season this October.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Highlights include the streaming debut of horror-comedy M3GAN 2.0 and dark-comedy noir film Honey Don’t!, both of which premiered in theaters earlier this year. In addition, the service is adding plenty of horror classics, like Psycho, The Sixth Sense, Scream, Child’s Play, and Friday the 13th. For something completely different, Peacock is offering up a new season of hit reality series Married at First Sight later in the month.

Read below for the full list.

October 1

50/50*

American Psycho

American Psycho 2

Bones And All*

The Book Of Life

Buffy The Vampire Slayer

The Crow

Darkman

Dead Silence

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch*

Edward Sissorhands

Event Horizon

Exorcist: The Beginning

Friday Night Lights

Friday The 13th

Friday The 13th – Part II

Friday The 13th – Part III

Fright Night

The Frightners

From Dusk Till Dawn

Ghostbusters*

Ghostbusters II*

The Hitcher

Hot Fuzz

How To Train Your Dragon*

How To Train Your Dragon 2*

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Jason Bourne

Krampus

Leatherface:Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3

Leprechaun

Leprechaun II

Leprechaun III

Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space

Leprechaun Origins

Leprechaun V: In The Hood

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood

Mama

The Mist

Monster House*

The Omen

Ouija: Origin Of Evil

Paul

The People Under The Stairs

Poltergeist

The Purge

The Purge: Election Year

Quarantine*

The Ring

Scary Movie

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

Shaun Of The Dead

Silent Hill*

Silent Hill: Revelation 3D*

Silent House*

The Skeleton Key

Slither

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Van Helsing

The Visit

Warhorse One

The Wolf Man (1941)

World War Z

On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

The Swift Effect, Season 2 (LX)

October 2

Chicago Fire, Season 14 – Premiere (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 11 – Premiere (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 13 – Premiere (NBC)

City No Limits Max, Season 1 (LEGO)

October 3

Honey Don’t!

October 5

Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, Season 8 – Premiere (NBC)

Love Island Games, Season 2 – Finale (Peacock Original)

Mutual Of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting The Wild, Season 3 – Premiere (NBC)

Saturday Night Live, Season 51 – Premiere (NBC)

Forever Young with Dr. Pablo Prichard, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

Tails Of Valor, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

Wild Child, Season 6 (NBC)

October 6

The Case: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs – Finale (WNBC)

The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 10 – Premiere (Bravo)

October 7

Of An Age*

October 8

Dinastía Casillas, Season 1 (Telemundo)

La Isla: Desafío Extremo, Season 2 (Telemundo)

October 9

The Bikeriders*

O’ahu Shores, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes, 6 Episodes, 45 min (Peacock Original)*

Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue, Season 2 – Premiere, All Episodes, 4 Episodes 30 min (Peacock Original)*

October 10

How To Train Your Dragon – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 7 – Reunion Part 2, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

October 14

Cocaine Bear*

October 15

Don’t Breathe

FBI: International, Season 4 (CBS)

FBI: Most Wanted, Season 6 (CBS)

Jurassic World

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)

October 16

The Cabin In The Woods

Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes, 8 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

October 17

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 7 – Reunion Part 3, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

October 21

Retribution*

Snapped, Season 35 – Finale (Oxygen)

October 23

Married at First Sight, Season 19 – Premiere, 4 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

October 24

Leslie Jones: Life: Part 2*

Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2025 (Telemundo)

The Rainmaker, Season 1 Finale (USA)

October 28

Champions*

Charmed by the Devil, All Episodes (Oxygen)

October 30

The Fall Guy*

The Fall Guy: The Extended Cut

Touch*

October 31

The Real Housewives of Orange County After Show, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo Digital)