113 Movies and Shows Coming to Peacock in October 2025

It’s the beginning of a new month, which means plenty of new content on all your favorite streaming services.
Peacock is no different, with plenty of TV shows and movies headed your way just in time for spooky season this October.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Highlights include the streaming debut of horror-comedy M3GAN 2.0 and dark-comedy noir film Honey Don’t!, both of which premiered in theaters earlier this year. In addition, the service is adding plenty of horror classics, like Psycho, The Sixth Sense, Scream, Child’s Play, and Friday the 13th. For something completely different, Peacock is offering up a new season of hit reality series Married at First Sight later in the month.
Read below for the full list.
October 1
50/50*
American Psycho
American Psycho 2
Bones And All*
The Book Of Life
Buffy The Vampire Slayer
The Crow
Darkman
Dead Silence
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch*
Edward Sissorhands
Event Horizon
Exorcist: The Beginning
Friday Night Lights
Friday The 13th
Friday The 13th – Part II
Friday The 13th – Part III
Fright Night
The Frightners
From Dusk Till Dawn
Ghostbusters*
Ghostbusters II*
The Hitcher
Hot Fuzz
How To Train Your Dragon*
How To Train Your Dragon 2*
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Jason Bourne
Krampus
Leatherface:Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3
Leprechaun
Leprechaun II
Leprechaun III
Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space
Leprechaun Origins
Leprechaun V: In The Hood
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood
Mama
The Mist
Monster House*
The Omen
Ouija: Origin Of Evil
Paul
The People Under The Stairs
Poltergeist
The Purge
The Purge: Election Year
Quarantine*
The Ring
Scary Movie
Scream
Scream 2
Scream 3
Shaun Of The Dead
Silent Hill*
Silent Hill: Revelation 3D*
Silent House*
The Skeleton Key
Slither
Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
Van Helsing
The Visit
Warhorse One
The Wolf Man (1941)
World War Z
On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
The Swift Effect, Season 2 (LX)
October 2
Chicago Fire, Season 14 – Premiere (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 11 – Premiere (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 13 – Premiere (NBC)
City No Limits Max, Season 1 (LEGO)
October 3
Honey Don’t!
October 5
Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, Season 8 – Premiere (NBC)
Love Island Games, Season 2 – Finale (Peacock Original)
Mutual Of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting The Wild, Season 3 – Premiere (NBC)
Saturday Night Live, Season 51 – Premiere (NBC)
Forever Young with Dr. Pablo Prichard, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
Tails Of Valor, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
Wild Child, Season 6 (NBC)
October 6
The Case: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs – Finale (WNBC)
The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 10 – Premiere (Bravo)
October 7
Of An Age*
October 8
Dinastía Casillas, Season 1 (Telemundo)
La Isla: Desafío Extremo, Season 2 (Telemundo)
October 9
The Bikeriders*
O’ahu Shores, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes, 6 Episodes, 45 min (Peacock Original)*
Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue, Season 2 – Premiere, All Episodes, 4 Episodes 30 min (Peacock Original)*
October 10
How To Train Your Dragon – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 7 – Reunion Part 2, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)
October 14
Cocaine Bear*
October 15
Don’t Breathe
FBI: International, Season 4 (CBS)
FBI: Most Wanted, Season 6 (CBS)
Jurassic World
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)
October 16
The Cabin In The Woods
Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes, 8 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
October 17
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 7 – Reunion Part 3, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)
October 21
Retribution*
Snapped, Season 35 – Finale (Oxygen)
October 23
Married at First Sight, Season 19 – Premiere, 4 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
October 24
Leslie Jones: Life: Part 2*
Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2025 (Telemundo)
The Rainmaker, Season 1 Finale (USA)
October 28
Champions*
Charmed by the Devil, All Episodes (Oxygen)
October 30
The Fall Guy*
The Fall Guy: The Extended Cut
Touch*
October 31
The Real Housewives of Orange County After Show, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo Digital)