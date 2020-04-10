'Dead to Me' to Premiere Season 2 on Netflix This May

It has been announced that Season 2 of Netflix's original hit dramedy Dead to Me will premiere this May. The series stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini as two women dealing with trauma who find friendship with one another. However, it is eventually uncovered that the connection of their paths may not just be fate, as their ties go deeper than at least one of them thought. Fans will finally get answers to many questions left hanging at the end of Season 1, when Season 2 debuts on May 8.

In June 2019, Applegate sat down with NPR's Terry Gross and spoke about how the show handles grief in a comedic way. "There is always - in that darkest parts of your life, you are trying to find the humor in life because you need some repose. And I think that the way it's written is not jokes. It's people just trying to, like, have a minute away from all the pain that they're feeling. She went on to say that she loves "the idea of this grief being so completely messy and unexpected and unapologetic, especially for my character Jen, who is operating in the world not from any kind of, like, thoughts."

"She's really just trying to survive," Applegate continued. "She's trying to keep her head above water, and there's a lot of shame in that. There's shame in, like, not stopping your grief when everyone wants you to stop your grief. I mean, I've been there. I've had times in my life that were so incredibly painful, and I, in other people's eyes, wasn't dealing with it the way I should have dealt with it. And that's really hard because you don't know how else to deal with it but the way that you are feeling."

Notably, more than a decade ago, Applegate was diagnosed with breast cancer, which eventually led to her having a double mastectomy. Dead to Me touches on this, which is something that Applegate was very proud of. "I think they beautifully put it in there - that it wasn't something that we harped on," she said. "It was something that Jen, like, very flippantly kind of mentions that - you know, like, wants to sort of dismiss it at first."

The actress continued: "But then come Episode 9, when she talks about the pain of it, I think it was important for women who have gone through this to be heard because so often, we're told, like - you know, people would constantly say to me, well, you know what? I mean, the good point is that you saved your life and this - but God, man, when you're going through it, those kinds of reactions are really disturbing because no one really understands how you actually feel." Season 1 of Dead to Me is currently streaming on Netflix, for viewers to catch up on before Season 2 debuts next month.