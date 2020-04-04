Quibi: 8 Series to Watch During Streaming Service’s Launch

In the new era of social distancing and self-isolation, which isn't going to change anytime soon, there have been an explosion of options when it comes to streaming. Numerous sites are offering up 30-day free trials to lure in customers in the long-run, while networks like HBO and AMC have put out hundreds of hours of content available without a subscription.

On Monday, April 6, there will be another option to help make your time in quarantine more enjoyable: Quibi. Short for 'quick bites,' the upcoming streaming service will be exclusive to phones and tablets, and all of its content will be broken up into segments that are 10-minutes or less. It's also drawn in quite the roster of talent, ranging from Sophie Turner, Kevin Hart, Steven Spielberg and Chrissie Teigen. As part of its upcoming launch, it's offering up a 90-day-free trial if you sign up before April 30 at Quibi.com, as well as a few bonus episodes on launch day.

Given the short runtime of its content, after its live, Quibi will offer more than 25 new "episodes" per day, which will add up to more than three hours of content. Within its first year, it plans on putting out a whopping 175 new projects.

Here's a look at some of the most promising content Quibi will bring to your phone (or tablet) starting April 6.