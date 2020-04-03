AMC Offers Free Programming Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

✖

You might not be able to catch a movie in AMC theaters right now, but the AMC network is making a host of programming free and available for people to watch at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The network announced its "We're With You" campaign Friday, reports Variety, which will provide people looking for something new to watch with everything from the first half of The Walking Dead's Season 10 on the AMC website to a number of BBC America nature documentaries. IFC programming is also being offered up for free, including full seasons of Baroness von Sketch Show, Birthday Boys, and Spoils of Babylon. BBC America's hit show Killing Eve will also move up its Season 3 premiere to April 21, as previously announced.

AMC will also air a number of spots that feature actors like Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Rhea Seehorn, Giancarlo Esposito meant to entertain people at home.

Also available in front of a paywall is SundanceTV's popular series, Liar, will also stream Season 1 for free on Sundance Now ahead of the Season 2 premiere on April 6. Also streaming for free on Sundance Now until April 14 are the first seasons of international series Riviera, The Restaurant, Public Enemy, and The Bureau.

WonderstruckTV.com was also launched by BBC America as a gathering place for free short-form nature content, where people can search by mood, animal or geographic location for quick bits of nature to help reduce anxiety for anyone who needs it during these stressful times.

“We want to join with our talent and respond to this moment in the best way that entertainment companies can – which is, to entertain people. Our We’re With You campaign is intended to give information, to offer companionship in the kind of responsive way that linear tv is uniquely able to, and we want to offer audiences the chance to have a laugh, maybe especially important at times of crisis,” said Sarah Barnett, President of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios to Variety. “We also wanted to make our great content available to more viewers at a time when we are all looking for fantastic things to watch.”

Photo credit: AMC