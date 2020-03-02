Jennifer Lopez Reveals New Show 'Thanks a Million' Almost 2 Years After 'Shades of Blue' Ends

Jennifer Lopez has been enjoying a wave of success over the past few months. Lopez starred alongside Shakira in the Super Bowl halftime show after her success in the film, Hustlers. She's also as happy as ever in her relationship with Alex Rodriguez as the two are planning their wedding.

Lopez will be taking on another venture in 2020 when the newest streaming service, Quibi, launches. She revealed in an Instagram post that she'll have a new show called "Thanks a Million" on the short-form mobile video platform.

"Guys this is something special," Lopez began her post. "I'm soo excited to announce my new show #ThanksAMillion... coming to Quibi on April 6! Stay turned for more deets."

The singer-turned-actress previously starred in Shades of Blue, which saw its series run end two years ago. The show went on to air three seasons.

When the show's cancellation was announced, Lopez put out a statement explaining that she "enjoyed" serving as not just the star of the series, Harlee, but as a producer in what she called a "beautifully complicated world."

"Now looking at it with a little distance, playing Harlee strengthened me and helped me grow into a more self-assured woman. It's crazy how some parts permeate your soul and change you forever and for that I am grateful. We crafted a poetic three-season arc on how her journey ends, which is true redemption. The way only Harlee could have done it — the hard way, the road less traveled. I thank NBC and all the talented actors, writers, crew and producers for going on this journey with us!"

As for Quibi, the service was be the first of its kind, keeping all of its content on mobile and in 10 minutes or less episodes. Jeffrey Katzenberg, who co-founded Dreamwork and was a former Disney studios chief, is the mastermind behind the idea. Quibi will cost $5 per month or 8$ for an ad-free version.

CEO Meg Whitman, in a joint interview with Katzenberg for Variety, explained what users can expect with this new take on the streaming war.

“We really want to see if we can create this next generation of film narrative, filmed entertainment narrative,” Whitman shared. “There was movies, television. We hope that that phone in your hand will be the next big opportunity for creators in Hollywood.”