Now that Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness has captivated much of Netflix's global audience, there's been a lot of chatter about a potential scripted series to re-tell the tale. Eric Goode, who directed the series alongside Rebecca Chaiklin, isn't all that into the idea. However, he told Page Six on Wednesday that they have more than enough footage to put together a sequel.

"I felt the documentary series really says it all," Goode said. "It'd be really hard to reenact in a way that would do justice to the story. Sometimes dramatization makes a story better, in this case, I'm not sure that it would." He added that he would be OK with doing a Tiger King sequel, considering that "a lot of questions that people would like answered, and we will see if we can answer those."

"We do have a ton of footage," he added, including the sentencing of Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic, as well as John Finlay and his new teeth.

Since the series debuted on March 20, quite a few celebrities have been discussed as potential candidates for the myriad of Tiger King's subjects. Both Dax Shepard and Ed Norton have even posted to social media arguing over who should play the coveted role of Joe Exotic.

There's also a Tiger King series already in development, with Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon slated to play Carole Baskin, the owner of the Big Cat Rescue in Citrus Park, Florida who was also the target of a murder-for-hire plot in the seven-part Netflix series.

The series was first confirmed back in November of last year while under development at Universal Content Productions, the studio that also released Homecoming and Dirty John. Although no network or streaming service is attached just yet, the real-life Carole Baskin implored McKinnon and company not to use real-life animals for the upcoming dramatization.

Both Goode and Chaiklin have also come under fire from Baskin's husband, Howard. In an emotional 10-minute clip, Baskin admitted that Tiger King was a story "about con artists," before he leveled the claim at the two filmmakers.

"In my view, the biggest con artists of them all were Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin. I believe they were devoid of integrity, don't care about the animals and clearly, clearly do not care about the truth."

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness is currently available to stream on Netflix.