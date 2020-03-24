'Love Is Blind' Fans Ecstatic After Netflix Renews Series for 2 More Seasons

With so many people across the country being stuck inside amid the coronavirus outbreak, streaming services have become a staple for those who have been ordered to shelter in place. Among the many shows that have seen an uptick on viewers and social media chatter, none may be getting the amount of hype as Love Is Blind. The Netflix dating show was already among one of the services' most viewed programs prior to the pandemic, but it has seen an even larger amount of growth across social media as of late. Viewers have become even more invested in the concept of dating blind as the pods that are seen in the show keep contestants isolated during their dates. The success of the show was quickly noticed by Netflix as the company announced on Tuesday that the series had been renewed for two more seasons. Along with Love Is Blind, the streaming service also will be airing more seasons of The Circle, another show that oddly resembled life in quarantine with contestants competing in a social media experiment where contestants are isolated in a room and never see each other during the show. Fans of Love Is Blind quickly took to Twitter to express their excitement about getting more seasons, with Season 2 slated for 2021.

Excitement in Chicago In Season 1 of Love is Blind, the show was set in Atlanta and included only singles from the area. This time around, the second season will be casting individuals from Chicago. It was not revealed if the pods will be set up there as well or remain in Atlanta for filming. With a new city being featured, many from the Windy City are eager to see the city represented. Love is Blind is casting season 2 in Chicago and I’m seriously wondering where I sign up ... — CARLY (@carlyyjwoww) March 24, 2020

Where Do I Sign Up? With a new season comes a new cast. Besides its unique dynamic, what made the show connect with the audience was its wide-ranging cast that included the likes of Cameron and Lauren along with the drama that came with Mark and Jessica. Many people are eager to sign up to audition for the next season and get their own shot at finding love. Netflix: Announces season 2 of love is blind Me: Where do I sign up#loveisblind pic.twitter.com/KrIzTxmjrI — Eleanor Williams (@theconquerer) March 24, 2020

A Perfect Time With the coronavirus owning the news cycle and much of social media, the release put out by Netflix about the dating show being renewed came at a perfect time. The good news for its fans came as a pleasant surprise. At the same time, viewers will have to wait a little bit for casting and production to wrap up with the new season not set to launch until 2021. Light at the end of the tunnel: Love Is Blind has been renewed for a second season!! pic.twitter.com/OcAOg2uL4u — T. Johnson (@tljohnson10) March 24, 2020

Quarantine Binging During the self-isolation that has been enforced across much of the country, Love Is Blind has become a great show to binge watch, if not for the fact of how close to home the show's concept hits during the quarantine. When fans learned about the new season, many were hopeful the new season would be put together on a quicker timeframe. For now, fans will have to wait a little bit longer for new episodes. All this quarantine needs is Love is blind season 2 😅 — sam the therapist (@princess_iman_) March 24, 2020

Time to Catch Up Now that Netflix has decided to pick up the series for not just one but two more seasons, it's time for those who had somehow avoided watching the show to now catch up. After hearing the news, the few who had not had the chance to watch will now have even more reason to get hooked on the latest viral show. I wish I was on the bandwagon of everyone watching love is blind so I could join in with everyone

Now I'm just catching up lol — 𝒶𝒸𝓉𝓊𝒶𝓁 𝒶𝓃𝑔𝑒𝓁 (@litheandlilt) March 24, 2020