'Love Is Blind' Renewed by Netflix for 2 More Seasons

It has been announced that Love Is Blind, Netflix's hit romance reality series, has been renewed for two more seasons. In addition, The Circle has also been renewed for at least two more seasons as well. These are not the only unscripted series that Netflix is bringing back, however, as Rhythm + Flow (featuring Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and Tip "T.I." Harris) is also coming back.

"It's been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes," said Brandon Riegg, Vice Presdient Nonfiction and Comedy Specials at Netflix, per THR. "We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we're thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members." Notably, none of the shows have resumed production at this time, as the new seasons are not expected until 2021.

Some News: Love Is Blind ~and~ The Circle have each been renewed for TWO more seasons! @iamcardib @chancetherapper & @Tip are back to judge Rhythm + Flow Season 2! Marie Kondo and her team will set out to tidy up a small American town in the new series, Sparking Joy! pic.twitter.com/KoC4PUkhVs — Netflix US (@netflix) March 24, 2020

Netflix also announced that Tidying Up's Marie Kondo is returning with a new series, titled Sparking Joy. The series will feature Kondo taking her "life-changing method to a small town" where she will take the organizational concepts she's known for and apply them to the entire city, rather than just one house. Hopeful residents can nominate their city here.

Love Is Blind fans are easily the most excited and eager for new episodes, as many are taking to social media to comment on the news. "Please tell us you've already filmed season 2 of #loveisblind and that you will roll it out soon? This will help us all in #selfisolation," one user quipped.

When you find out Love is Blind has been renewed for a second season pic.twitter.com/aVZVNrsrwR — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 24, 2020

"Love Is Blind renewed for 2 more seasons. And you thought the world was coming to an end," joked Variety's Marc Malkin.

"Applying for the next season of Love is Blind for the hell of it," someone else added, while one more fan tweeted, "I'm so happy about Love Is Blind being renewed by Netflix loved that show!"