Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week

Netflix is winding down the month of March with a list of new content headed to its streaming library. This week, the streaming giant will be adding a total of 17 new titles to its ever-expanding catalogue of content, giving subscribers plenty to watch as they continue to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. The new additions will begin being rolled out on Monday, March 23 and will lead into the fresh slate of content that will be added over the weekend. Among the 17 new titles, all but two are Netflix originals, meaning that the streamer is keeping pace with the promise to up its original content production in 2020. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution' Netflix is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act by recounting the story that sparked a movement in its newest documentary Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution, slated for a Wednesday, March 25 debut. The documentary recalls the grassroots movements sparked on the heels of Woodstock in the early 1970s by a group of teen campers who became inspired to fight for disability civil rights. It is co-directed by Nicole Newnham and film mixer and former camper Jim LeBrecht. Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama executive produce.

'YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3' Netflix is taking kids back to the magical land of YooTopia, where five cuddly pals travel around the world and use teamwork and special gadgets to help other animals and trouble and make more friends, in Season 3 of YooHoo to the Rescue. Set to debut on the streaming service on Wednesday, Season 3 YooHoo and his adorable crew back in action traveling the world to help their animal friends. Co-produced by Aurora World and Mondo TV, the series is the third TV series based on the YooHoo & Friends franchise, and will serve as the reboot of the franchise. When it debuted in March of last year, it marked the first Netflix Original Series from South Korea.

'7SEEDS: Part 2' Netflix is debuting the second season of its popular anime series 7SEEDS on Thursday, March 26. Based on the award-winning manga written and illustrated by Yumi Tamura, the Netflix anime is set in a post-apocalyptic world. Years before a meteorite hit and deemed Earth uninhabitable, world leaders banded together to develop The Seven Seeds Project – a plan in which a select group of young individuals from each country were cryonically preserved so they can survive the impact from the meteor and be awoken once Earth could support human life. Season 2 will find the remaining members of the human race continuing to adjust to their new environment, where their fellow humans are more dangerous than the world around them.

'Ozark: Season 3' Netflix original crime drama Ozark is returning for its third season on Friday. The popular Jason Bateman and Laura Linney-starring series, which debuted its first season last August, centers around financial planner Marty Byrde who relocates his family from Chicago to a community in the Ozarks after he finds himself at the mercy of a Mexican drug lord after a money laundering scheme goes wrong. Season 3 is set six months after the events of Season 2 and finds the casino up and running, but Marty and Wendy are fighting for control of the family's destiny. Meanwhile, Marty preaches keeping the status quo and Wendy plots for expansion.

'Uncorked' One man will endure his father's disapproval when he sets out to achieve his own dreams in Netflix's new film Uncorked. Set to debut on Friday, the film follows a young man who, fueled by his love of win, strives to become a master sommelier while dealing with his father’s expectations that he will take over the family barbecue business. Directed by Prentice Penny, the film stars Niecy Nash, Mamoudou Athie, Courtney B. Vance, Matt McGorry, Sasha Compere, Gil Ozeri, Kelly Jenrette, Bernard David Jones, and Meera Rohit Kumbhani.

What else is being added this week? Hoping to close out the final full-week of March strong, the streamer will be stocking an additional 12 titles in addition to the five mentioned above. Avail. 3/23/20:

Sol Levante – NETFLIX ANIME Avail. 3/25/20:

Curtiz – NETFLIX FILM

The Occupant (Hogar) – NETFLIX FILM

Signs – NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 3/26/20:

Blood Father

Unorthodox – NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 3/27/20:

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Decline – NETFLIX FILM

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon – NETFLIX FAMILY

Il processo – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Killing Them Softly

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day – NETFLIX FAMILY