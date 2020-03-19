'Nailed It!' Season 4 Premiere Date Revealed

Get out your apron and dust off your cake pan, because Netflix is officially taking subscribers back into the kitchen with the Nailed It! Season 4 premiere. This week, the streamer revealed that the popular series, which showcases hilarious baking fails, will debut its newest season on Wednesday, April 1. The new season will come more than 10 months after Season 3 dropped on the platform.

A sort of spoof of other baking competition series like The Great British Baking Show and others, Nailed It! highlights some of the less than stellar creations of amateur bakers, and likewise can easily make viewers feel more confident about their own baking skills, or lack thereof. Bakers compete in a round of competitions attempting to recreate skilled deserts, pastries, and confections as they vie to score the golden chef’s hat and $10,000.

"The hosts you love, the hot messes you crave. Welcome back to the Nailed It! kitchens, where anyone — like, literally, anyone — can win," an official synopsis for Season 4 reads, adding that the season will have a number of firsts, "from kids in the kitchen to fun with liquid nitrogen. What could go wrong?"

Host Nicole Byer and pastry chef Jacques Torres will once again return to judge, with each episode also featuring another special guest judge, with this seasons list including Adam Scott, Fortune Feimster, Gabby Douglas, and more.

The series has proven to be a popular one at the streamer and has even spawned a number of spinoffs, including Nailed It! Holiday and Nailed It! Mexico. In April of last year, the streamer revealed that it would be launching three additional spinoff series: Nailed It! France, Nailed It! Germany, and Nailed It! Spain.

Previously speaking to E! News, executive producer Jane Lipsitz stated that the idea of the series arose during "an informal brainstorm," during which her team was attempting to "push ourselves to come up with something completely" new.

"One of the guys on our team brought in images from Pinterest and we just started laughing, as you do," she explained. "You just see all those images of fails and Nailed It images and the whole room was laughing. We were like, 'How do we turn this into a show?'"

The first three seasons of Nailed It!, as well as all of its spinoff series, are currently available for streaming on Netflix. Season 4 will debut on Wednesday, April 1.