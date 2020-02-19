Everything Coming to Netflix in March 2020

With the promise of spring just around the corner, Netflix is getting ready to drop dozens of new movies and TV shows onto its streaming platform this March. While some titles will drop on the first of March, others will be making their way onto the streaming giant throughout the the month. Keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on award-nominated titles now that awards season is officially upon us. Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in March, head over to see what's on the chopping block.

COMING 3/1 Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Always a Bridesmaid Beyond the Mat Cop Out Corpse Bride Donnie Brasco Freedom Writers Ghosts of Girlfriends Past GoodFellas Haywire He's Just Not That Into You Hook Hugo Kung Fu Panda 2 Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events Life as We Know It Looney Tunes: Back in Action Outbreak Resident Evil: Apocalypse Resident Evil: Extinction Richie Rich Semi-Pro Sleepover Space Jam The Gift The Interview The Shawshank Redemption The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: Season 3 There Will Be Blood Tootsie Valentine's Day Velvet Colección: Grand Finale ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas

COMING 3/3 - 3/6 Avail. 3/3/20: Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Avail. 3/4/20: Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything Avail. 3/5/20: Castlevania: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ANIME Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 3/6/20: Guilty -- NETFLIX FILM I am Jonas -- NETFLIX FILM Paradise PD: Part 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL The Protector: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Spenser Confidential -- NETFLIX FILM Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City -- NETFLIX FILM Ugly Delicious: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

COMING 3/8 - 3/13 Avail. 3/8/20: Sitara: Let Girls Dream -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 3/10/20: Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal -- NETFLIX FAMILY Marc Maron: End Times Fun -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Avail. 3/11/20: The Circle Brazil -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Dirty Money: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Last Ferry On My Block: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Summer Night Avail. 3/12/20: Hospital Playlist -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 3/13/20: 100 Humans -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL BEASTARS -- NETFLIX ANIME Bloodride -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Elite: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Go Karts -- NETFLIX FILM Kingdom: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Lost Girls -- NETFLIX FILM The Valhalla Murders -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING 3/15 - 3/20 Avail. 3/15/20: Aftermath Avail. 3/16/20: The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Search Party Silver Linings Playbook Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy The Young Messiah Avail. 3/17/20: Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL All American: Season 2 Black Lightning: Season 3 Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 3/18/20: Lu Over the Wall Avail. 3/19/20 Altered Carbon: Resleeved -- NETFLIX ANIME Feel Good -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 3/20/20: A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Archibald's Next Big Thing: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Buddi -- NETFLIX FAMILY Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Greenhouse Academy: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY The Letter for the King -- NETFLIX FAMILY Maska -- NETFLIX FILM The Platform -- NETFLIX FILM Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Ultras -- NETFLIX FILM Tiger King -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

COMING 3/23 - 3/27 Avail. 3/23/20: Sol Levante -- NETFLIX ANIME Avail. 3/25/20: Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Curtiz -- NETFLIX FILM The Occupant (Hogar) -- NETFLIX FILM Signs -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 3/26/20: 7SEEDS: Part 2 -- NETFLIX ANIME Blood Father Unorthodox -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 3/27/20: Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL The Decline -- NETFLIX FILM Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon -- NETFLIX FAMILY Il processo -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Killing Them Softly Ozark: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL There's Something in the Water True: Wuzzle Wegg Day -- NETFLIX FAMILY Uncorked -- NETFLIX FILM

COMING SOON ARASHI's Diary - Voyage (New Episodes) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY The English Game -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Ladies Up -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Podcasts: Netflix’s Con Todo presents Brown Love, a new podcast hosted by Dascha Polanco that celebrates the multi-faceted US Latinx experience. Netflix is a Daily Joke, Netflix’s first daily podcast. Hear hear a new joke every day from your favorite comedians, starting March 1st.

AWARD-NOMINATED TITLES TO ADD TO YOUR LIST Netflix has several buzzy films and series making a lot of headlines this awards season; be sure to add these critically-acclaimed Netflix titles to your list and get in a viewing or two. (Photo: Netflix) The Crown: The Crown has finally returned to Netflix — this time with new cast members portraying Queen Elizabeth II and her family as the series takes a few steps into her middle age during England's Swinging Sixties. The country faces an economic downturn and fierce nationalism, which in turn leads to scrutiny from the general public, who are starting to view the royals as aristocratic freeloaders. Olivia Colman succeeds Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth (and earned a Golden Globes win in the process), as does Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip (earning a Globes nod) and Helena Bonham Carter (again, grabbing a Globes nod) as Princess Margaret. As a whole, The Crown earned a Golden Globes nomination for Best Television Series - Drama. All seasons of The Crown are available to stream on Netflix now.

'UNBELIEVABLE' (Photo: Netflix) Netflix made some serious waves with Unbelievable, a new series starring Merritt Wever, Toni Collette and Kaitlyn Dever that's on the receiving end of praise for its raw honesty and emotional impact. The eight-episode drama is based on true events reported in the Marshall Project and ProPublica's Pulitzer Prize-winning article "An Unbelievable Story of Rape," as well as the This American Life podcast episode "Anatomy of Doubt." Dever plays Marie Adler, a teenager who is raped but later retracts her accusation after being gaslighted by police into doing so. She lives without resolution for years until two Colorado detectives played by Weaver and Collette connect her photo to a serial rape suspect they've been hunting for. Dever and Wever were both nominated for Golden Globes for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, and the show as a whole was up for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. All episodes of Unbelievable are available to stream now.

'THE KOMINKSKY METHOD' (Photo: Netflix) The Golden Globe-winning series The Kominsky Method returns with star Michael Douglas as an aging acting coach in his twilight years not quite ready to ride off into the sunset just yet. Alan Arkin plays the once-famous Kominsky's agent, who helps him see the funny side of the older years of life in Los Angeles. Douglas was nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy, as was Arkin for Supporting Actor. The two also earned nods in the same categories for Emmys this year, and the series as a whole was up for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy at the Globes. Seasons 1 and 2 of The Kominsky Method are available to stream now.

'LIVING WITH YOURSELF' (Photo: Netflix) Paul Rudd earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy in Living With Yourself, where he works double time playing two versions of himself. His character, burned out on life and love, goes to a mysterious spa treatment only to discover that he has been replaced by a better version of himself. Season 1 of Living With Yourself is available to stream on Netflix now. Netflix hasn't confirmed whether the show will return for a second season.