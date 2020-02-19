Everything Coming to Netflix in March 2020
With the promise of spring just around the corner, Netflix is getting ready to drop dozens of new movies and TV shows onto its streaming platform this March. While some titles will drop on the first of March, others will be making their way onto the streaming giant throughout the the month. Keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on award-nominated titles now that awards season is officially upon us.

COMING 3/1
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Always a Bridesmaid
Beyond the Mat
Cop Out
Corpse Bride
Donnie Brasco
Freedom Writers
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
GoodFellas
Haywire
He's Just Not That Into You
Hook
Hugo
Kung Fu Panda 2
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Life as We Know It
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Outbreak
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Extinction
Richie Rich
Semi-Pro
Sleepover
Space Jam
The Gift
The Interview
The Shawshank Redemption
The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: Season 3
There Will Be Blood
Tootsie
Valentine's Day
Velvet Colección: Grand Finale
ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas
COMING 3/3 - 3/6
Avail. 3/3/20:
Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Avail. 3/4/20:
Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything
Avail. 3/5/20:
Castlevania: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ANIME
Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 3/6/20:
Guilty -- NETFLIX FILM
I am Jonas -- NETFLIX FILM
Paradise PD: Part 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Protector: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spenser Confidential -- NETFLIX FILM
Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City -- NETFLIX FILM
Ugly Delicious: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
COMING 3/8 - 3/13
Avail. 3/8/20:
Sitara: Let Girls Dream -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 3/10/20:
Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Marc Maron: End Times Fun -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Avail. 3/11/20:
The Circle Brazil -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dirty Money: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Last Ferry
On My Block: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Summer Night
Avail. 3/12/20:
Hospital Playlist -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/13/20:
100 Humans -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
BEASTARS -- NETFLIX ANIME
Bloodride -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Elite: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Go Karts -- NETFLIX FILM
Kingdom: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lost Girls -- NETFLIX FILM
The Valhalla Murders -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
COMING 3/15 - 3/20
Avail. 3/15/20:
Aftermath
Avail. 3/16/20:
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Search Party
Silver Linings Playbook
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
The Young Messiah
Avail. 3/17/20:
Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
All American: Season 2
Black Lightning: Season 3
Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 3/18/20:
Lu Over the Wall
Avail. 3/19/20
Altered Carbon: Resleeved -- NETFLIX ANIME
Feel Good -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/20/20:
A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Archibald's Next Big Thing: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Buddi -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Greenhouse Academy: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
The Letter for the King -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Maska -- NETFLIX FILM
The Platform -- NETFLIX FILM
Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ultras -- NETFLIX FILM
Tiger King -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
COMING 3/23 - 3/27
Avail. 3/23/20:
Sol Levante -- NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 3/25/20:
Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Curtiz -- NETFLIX FILM
The Occupant (Hogar) -- NETFLIX FILM
Signs -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 3/26/20:
7SEEDS: Part 2 -- NETFLIX ANIME
Blood Father
Unorthodox -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/27/20:
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Decline -- NETFLIX FILM
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Il processo -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Killing Them Softly
Ozark: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
There's Something in the Water
True: Wuzzle Wegg Day -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Uncorked -- NETFLIX FILM
COMING SOON
ARASHI's Diary - Voyage (New Episodes) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The English Game -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ladies Up -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Podcasts:
Netflix’s Con Todo presents Brown Love, a new podcast hosted by Dascha Polanco that celebrates the multi-faceted US Latinx experience.
Netflix is a Daily Joke, Netflix’s first daily podcast. Hear hear a new joke every day from your favorite comedians, starting March 1st.
AWARD-NOMINATED TITLES TO ADD TO YOUR LIST
Netflix has several buzzy films and series making a lot of headlines this awards season; be sure to add these critically-acclaimed Netflix titles to your list and get in a viewing or two.
The Crown: The Crown has finally returned to Netflix — this time with new cast members portraying Queen Elizabeth II and her family as the series takes a few steps into her middle age during England's Swinging Sixties. The country faces an economic downturn and fierce nationalism, which in turn leads to scrutiny from the general public, who are starting to view the royals as aristocratic freeloaders. Olivia Colman succeeds Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth (and earned a Golden Globes win in the process), as does Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip (earning a Globes nod) and Helena Bonham Carter (again, grabbing a Globes nod) as Princess Margaret.
As a whole, The Crown earned a Golden Globes nomination for Best Television Series - Drama.
All seasons of The Crown are available to stream on Netflix now.
'UNBELIEVABLE'
Netflix made some serious waves with Unbelievable, a new series starring Merritt Wever, Toni Collette and Kaitlyn Dever that's on the receiving end of praise for its raw honesty and emotional impact. The eight-episode drama is based on true events reported in the Marshall Project and ProPublica's Pulitzer Prize-winning article "An Unbelievable Story of Rape," as well as the This American Life podcast episode "Anatomy of Doubt." Dever plays Marie Adler, a teenager who is raped but later retracts her accusation after being gaslighted by police into doing so. She lives without resolution for years until two Colorado detectives played by Weaver and Collette connect her photo to a serial rape suspect they've been hunting for.
Dever and Wever were both nominated for Golden Globes for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, and the show as a whole was up for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.
All episodes of Unbelievable are available to stream now.
'THE KOMINKSKY METHOD'
The Golden Globe-winning series The Kominsky Method returns with star Michael Douglas as an aging acting coach in his twilight years not quite ready to ride off into the sunset just yet.
Alan Arkin plays the once-famous Kominsky's agent, who helps him see the funny side of the older years of life in Los Angeles. Douglas was nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy, as was Arkin for Supporting Actor. The two also earned nods in the same categories for Emmys this year, and the series as a whole was up for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy at the Globes.
Seasons 1 and 2 of The Kominsky Method are available to stream now.
'LIVING WITH YOURSELF'
Paul Rudd earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy in Living With Yourself, where he works double time playing two versions of himself. His character, burned out on life and love, goes to a mysterious spa treatment only to discover that he has been replaced by a better version of himself.
Season 1 of Living With Yourself is available to stream on Netflix now. Netflix hasn't confirmed whether the show will return for a second season.
'DEAD TO ME'
For Dead to Me, Christina Applegate was up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes, as well as its respective category at the Emmy Awards, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Applegate stars as Jen, a widow who unexpectedly finds a friend in another woman played by Linda Cardellini, who is harboring a shocking secret that could turn Jen's world upside down.
Season 1 of Dead to Me is streaming on Netflix now. Netflix officially renewed the series for a second season, although it's unclear when it will premiere.