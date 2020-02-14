'Insatiable' Gets Canceled at Netflix After Two Seasons

It's been announced that Netflix has canceled the Debbie Ryan dark comedy series Insatiable after just two seasons. According to TV Line, the show will not be returning for a third season. The outlet confirmed the news after series actress Alyssa Milano eluded to it previously. When a Twitter follower asked Milano, if viewers would be seeing another season, Milano replied that the the show "will not be coming back, sadly."

Following Milano's comments, fans of the show lashed out: "Awww not fair, at least it had one of those open/close endings that could have been either way... Except for the Coralee story. Who did you want baby daddy to be with that story?"

"That sucks. I expected that since [Netflix] never promoted it like their other series & movies," the initial inquiring fan added. "It deserved way more recognition from them & the critics than it got. I hope to see you in another series very soon that gets commercial & critical acclaim. You deserve it."

Netflix cancelled Insatiable, no season 3. Can they fvcking stop producing 17489 shows at once that’ll get scrapped after one or two seasons because their dvmb asses don’t give a shite about promotion? @netflix fad. pic.twitter.com/SJJVKvp034 — ً (@screamkxng) February 14, 2020

Insatiable stars Ryan as Patty Bladell, a plus-size high school student who suddenly winds up thin after an accident causes her to have her jaw wired shut. She then sets out on a quest to get revenge on all those who bullied her by pursuing a beauty pageant career. Milano plays Coralee Huggins-Armstrong, the wife of Patty's pageant coach.

The first season of the show was met with some controversy, as many perceived its premise and plot to be fatphobic. However, Netflix must have felt the viewership for the season was enough to merit a second.

this morning started eith the worst news ever:

INSATIABLE CANCELLED

WTF I NEED TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENS AFTER THAT MIND FUCKING ENDING OF SEASON TWO — marta🌵 (@dunbemad) February 14, 2020

In addition to Ryan and Milano, the series also stars Dallas Roberts (The Good Wife) as Bob Armstrong Jr., Christopher Gorham (Covert Affairs) as Bob Barnard, Sarah Colonna (Shameless) as Angie Bladell, Erinn Westbrook (Awkward) as Magnolia Barnard, Kimmy Shields (Big Little Lies) as Nonnie Thompson, Michael Provost (All Rise) as Brick Armstrong, Irene Choi (Community) as Dixie Sinclair, and Arden Myrin (Mad TV) as Regina Sinclair.

Seasons 1 & 2 of Insatiable are still available to stream on Netflix.