Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week

A new week means new additions to Netflix's streaming library, and as subscribers head to work and school on Monday, they will have a few new titles waiting to be binged by the time they get home. This week, the streamer will be adding a total of 11 new titles that touch on a handful of different genres and span TV shows, movies, and Netflix originals. The new additions join a handful of others already made throughout the month of February, and with eight of the 11 new additions set to be Netflix originals, prove the streaming giant is keeping to its plans of putting extra focus on pushing out fresh original content throughout 2020. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

Slide 1 of 7 'Camino a Roma' Director Alfonso Cuarón is reflecting on the making of his Academy Award-winning Netflix original film Roma in the streaming giant’s new documentary, Camino a Roma. Roma, released on the streaming platform in 2018, won three Academy Awards at the 2019 Oscars – Best Foreign Language Film, Best Achievement in Directing, and Best Achievement in Cinematography. A black-and-white autobiographical film recalling Cuarón's life as a child in Mexico, Roma is set in the early 1970s and follows the life of a live-in housekeeper to a middle-class family. It is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Slide 2 of 7 'To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You' Just in time for Valentine's Day, Netflix is bringing an extra dose of teen romance with the premiere of the highly-anticipated To All the Boys I've Loved before sequel, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. Based on Jenny Han's 2015 novel P.S. I Still Love You and acting as the second film in the Lana Condor, Noah Centineo-led franchise, the film sees Lara Jean and Peter navigating their relationship, and all of the firsts that come with it, now that they are public. Not all is easy, though, when John Ambrose, another recipient of one of Lara Jean's old love letters, shows up. To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You debuts on Netflix on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Slide 3 of 7 'Narcos: Mexico: Season 2' Netflix is taking viewers back into the world of Mexican drug kingpin Felix Gallardo in Season 2 of Narcos: Mexico. The series, originally slated to be the fourth season of Narcos but given the greenlight for its own spinoff series premiere, explores the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel, headed by Gellardo, as American DEA agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena learns the danger of targeting narcos in Mexico. Season 2, slated to be released on Thursday, Feb. 13, will find Félix coping with the U.S. and the consequences of his actions against the DEA while facing discontent within his organization.

Slide 4 of 7 'Cable Girls: Final Season' Netflix's Spanish-language period drama Cable Girls is returning for the first part of its fifth and final season on Friday, Feb. 14. Called Las Chicas del Cable in Spain, the series is set at the first national telephone company in Madrid, where dozens of women attempt to get a job that is a symbol of progress, just before the financial crisis in 1929. Season 5 will find Lidia returning to Spain in an attempt to find her daughter with the help of her close friends, all while they deal with the consequences of the civil war.

Slide 5 of 7 'A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon' Shaun the Sheep is back and in a race to help an alien in the BAFTA nominated sequel to the 2015 cinematic debut, A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon. Directed by Will Becher and Richard Phelan, the film finds Shaun the notorious sheep befriend LU-LA, an alien stranded on earth after her ship crash-lands near Mossy Bottom Farm, sparking a UFO frenzy. Immediately connecting with the friendly extraterrestrial, Shaun and LU-LA set off on a roadtrip to find her lost spaceship, unaware of the sinister alien-hunting agency on their trail. A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon will be available for streaming on Friday.

Slide 6 of 7 What else was added this week? A number of other titles will also be making their way to Netflix's streaming library throughout the week, bringing the total number of additions up to 11 leading into the weekend. Avail. 2/11/20:

Good Time

Q Ball Avail. 2/12/20:

Anna Karenina Avail. 2/13/20:

Dragon Quest Your Story – NETFLIX ANIME

Love is Blind – NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 2/14/20:

Isi & Ossi – NETFLIX FILM