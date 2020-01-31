Adam Sandler Signing on for 4 More Netflix Movies

It's been announced that Adam Sandler and his Happy Madison Productions company have signed on to produce four more Netflix movies, in addition to the six they have already put out. According to Variety, Netflix felt the move was warranted as the company claims that subscribers have spent two billion hours watching Sandler’s films, ever since the first one — The Ridiculous 6 — premiered in 2015.

"Whether you know him as Sandman, the Water Boy, Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, Nick Spitz or simply Adam, one thing is clear: our members can’t get enough of him," Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement. "They love his stories and his humor, as we saw with Murder Mystery. So I could not be more excited to extend our partnership with Adam and the Happy Madison team and deliver more laughs around the world."

To date, in addition to the aforementioned Ridiculous 6 and Murder Mystery, the Happy Madison/Netflix deal has also produced The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler, The Week Of, and the upcoming film, Hubie Halloween.

Sandman Forever. Excited to announce there are officially more @AdamSandler @netflix films on the horizon, and thank you to our members who have watched over 2 BILLION hours worth of Sandler. #sandman #adamsandler pic.twitter.com/5toNpLwXiw — NetflixQueue (@NetflixQueue) January 31, 2020

While no further details have been shared regarding what Sandler fans can expect to see in the new films, it has been announced that Hubie Halloween will star frequent Sandler collaborators Kevin James and Rob Schneider, as well as Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Maya Rudolph, and Shaquille O'Neal.

Notably, the reviews of most of Sandler's netflix films have not been overwhelming positive, but the reviews for Murder Mystery were, arguably, much more glowing.

On Rotten Tomatoes, The Ridiculous 6 has a critics score of 0 percent, The Do-Over sits at 10 percent, and Sandy Wexler boasts a 27 percent. Murder Mystery, however, comes closest to the "Fresh" rating, nabbing a 47 percent.

"Aniston and Sandler, paired before in 2011's Just Go With It, relax into their roles as if their only stake in Mystery is to enjoy the free trip to Italy and have fun running down cobblestones," EW film critic Leah Greenblatt said of the movie.

"It's no Punch-Drunk Love, but it's on the better end of the spectrum when it comes to Sandler's streaming selections," Polygon's Karen Han added.

At this time, Hubie Halloween does not have an announced premiere date, but will likely not debt until sometime in the fall.