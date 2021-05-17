Zombies Take Over WrestleMania Backlash, and Fans Lose It

WrestleMania Backlash had some special guests for the Lumberjack Match between The Miz and Damian Priest. As the match was about the begin, a group of zombies came to the ring the represent the lumberjacks instead of WWE Superstars. Preist won the match, which then led to The Miz and John Morrison being devoured by the Zombies.

It's one of the more interesting things WWE has done, but the move was a tie-in to Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead film, which stars former WWE star Dave Bautista and will premiere on Netflix this Friday. Fans took aim at the Bautista for the Zombies in the match, but Bautista was quick to direct the blame at the head of WWE.

“Wtf you telling me?!! You think I booked a bunch of f—ing zombies," Bautista wrote on Twitter. "I’m on a damn plane! Shouldn’t you be tweeting Vince?! [man shrugging emoji],” Bautista wrote back. Bautista is referring to Vince McMahon who has the final say in anything that goes on WWE TV. While there was a legitimate reason for the Zombies, fans still weren't happy with the move. Here's a look at social media sharing their thoughts on the undead taking over WWE.