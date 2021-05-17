Zombies Take Over WrestleMania Backlash, and Fans Lose It
WrestleMania Backlash had some special guests for the Lumberjack Match between The Miz and Damian Priest. As the match was about the begin, a group of zombies came to the ring the represent the lumberjacks instead of WWE Superstars. Preist won the match, which then led to The Miz and John Morrison being devoured by the Zombies.
It's one of the more interesting things WWE has done, but the move was a tie-in to Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead film, which stars former WWE star Dave Bautista and will premiere on Netflix this Friday. Fans took aim at the Bautista for the Zombies in the match, but Bautista was quick to direct the blame at the head of WWE.
“Wtf you telling me?!! You think I booked a bunch of f—ing zombies," Bautista wrote on Twitter. "I’m on a damn plane! Shouldn’t you be tweeting Vince?! [man shrugging emoji],” Bautista wrote back. Bautista is referring to Vince McMahon who has the final say in anything that goes on WWE TV. While there was a legitimate reason for the Zombies, fans still weren't happy with the move. Here's a look at social media sharing their thoughts on the undead taking over WWE.
Turns on WWE *sees Zombies*
Turns off WWE #WrestleManiaBacklash pic.twitter.com/mrUnX5odkE— Kidbehindacamera (@Lyricoldrap) May 17, 2021
One fan wrote: "WWE does the same crap every week......everyone complains. WWE does something new and adds some humor......everyone complains."
LOOK OUT! 🧟♂️#WMBacklash @mikethemiz @ArcherOfInfamy Zombie #LumberjackMatch pic.twitter.com/J6Z9kUOyaC— WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2021
"Even the concept is out of left field for marketing," another fan wrote. "Guys would kill to get some camera time, and instead you have people dressed as zombies. Is this going be some horrendous dlc match for WWE 2K22?"
me watching WWE zombies like pic.twitter.com/NlkOZ3CXQ5— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 17, 2021
One Twitter user wrote: "Yeah it was a weird one. Looking at the comments though is the reason I hate AEW and WWE fans. They just constantly take digs at one another its pointless stop being d—s and try to enjoy all wrestling shows would you."
Peacock execs watching WWE put a zombie lumberjack match on the air: pic.twitter.com/9LyALZPNwO— BRING OUT THE OLIVES (@jobberton) May 17, 2021
Another Twitter user added: "I first tuned in at the start of this match. Thunderdome WWE remains unwatchable."
Bro was WWE Champion 2 months ago and he's running away in fear from fake zombies.— Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) May 17, 2021
"Everyone can hold their own opinion, I watched this with my nephews and they enjoyed it," one fan wrote. "There was something for everyone in this ppv, my nephews didn't care for the cesaro vs reigns but that was an incredible match imo, end of the day it's just wrestling."
AEW has Blood & Guts.
WWE has Parkour and Zombies.— @MaskedBabyface (@maskedbabyface) May 17, 2021
One fan wrote: "It was just two matches, not the entire promotion. It's sports entertainment. Of course shit is going to be wacky."
"Bring the Superstars from RAW, Superstars from #SmackDown, aliens, zombies, I don't care." - @ArcherOfInfamy on the Lumberjack Match stipulation he wants.
The return of the ECW Zombie confirmed. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/AGNi1fvqvb— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 11, 2021
When it comes down to it, Preist did hint at the Zombies during a backstage segment before the match. Zombies have been part of pro wrestling before and it's likely Sunday won't be the last time we see the undead in WWE.