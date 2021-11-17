Young Dolph’s Death Sparks Passionate Plea From Friend Deion Sanders: ‘Lord Help us Right Now’

Rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed in his hometown of Memphis on Wednesday. He was 36 years old. The death has sparked emotional reactions from notable figures, including Pro Football Hall of Famer and Jackson State football head coach Deion Sanders. When Sanders learned about the news, he went to Twitter to post a passionate plea.

“I hope to God these rumors ain’t true about my friend, my brother and a man dear to my Sons [Young Dolph],” Sanders wrote about the breaking news. “Lord help us as a people stop the hate, the violence and the hopelessness. When we realize we matter others will as well. Lord help us right now.” In another tweet, Sanders posted two photos of him and Young Dolph talking in his office.

Lord please cover the entire @YoungDolph family, friends and loved 1z. We thank u in advance Lord in Jesus name Amen. pic.twitter.com/36fpPFlV6J — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) November 17, 2021

The shooting happened at Makeda’s Butter Cookies in Memphis, according to WREG News. Police said one male victim was located and pronounced dead on the scene. Information on the suspect was not released at the time. Young Dolph had a very successful careerm with his last three albums reaching the top 10 on the Billboard charts. Earlier this year, Young Dolph talked about retiring from rapping.

“I can’t do it, real talk. I can’t do,” he said during a sit down on DJ Scream’s and Big Bank’s Big Facts podcast when he was asked about retiring, per Uproxx. “It’s like I’m the spokesperson for all of the street n—s and all of the n— that’s on some independent s— … And really come in the game on some s—… The n— that really want to do this s—, like, I don’t really wanna tie myself to no major label—do this sh*t on my own. I’ma hustle this s—. I’ma grab that.”

Young Dolph continued: “It’s just like with everything else. You got some n— who don’t really want to take the route that everybody else take… The n— that be like I’ma do this sh*t like my way. I can’t let those folks down. It’s like I’m they motivator. They be needing that s—.” Young Dolph released eight studio albums, with the last being Dum and Dummer 2, which was released in March. He is known for his single “RNB,” which features Megan Thee Stallion.