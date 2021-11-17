Young Dolph Dead at 36: Rapper Shot and Killed in Memphis

Rapper Young Dolph has died. On Wednesday, sources including WREG News reported that the rapper, born Adolph Thorton Jr., was killed in a shooting at a cookie shop in Memphis, Tennessee. He was 36 at the time of his death.

The shooting reportedly occurred at Makeda’s Butter Cookies, which is a bakery in a strip shopping center near Ketchum. WREG News got in contact with a man who identified himself as the owner of Makeda’s Butter Cookies, and they confirmed that a young man had been shot while purchasing goods from the location. Fox 13 Memphis reported that Young Dolph walked into the store at around 1 p.m. local time. He was shot and killed shortly after entering the location. Authorities confirmed that a man had been pronounced dead at the scene, but they did not initially release any details about the victim.

The Memphis Police Department said that Young Dolph was with another individual at the time of the shooting. Traffic in the area has been cut off as authorities are still investigating the situation. However, a massive crowd has already gathered at the location to pay their respects to the late rapper. At this time, police have not released any details about the shooter.

Young Dolph released his first studio album, King of Memphis, in 2016. He is well known for songs such as “Get Paid.” The rapper was also known for giving back to those in the Memphis area. In 2020, he reportedly donated $25,000 to Hamilton High School, where he graduated from, for new sports equipment and supplies. Fox 13 also noted that Young Dolph would hand out turkeys around Thanksgiving in Memphis through the Memphis Athletic Ministries charity. His family also operates a non-profit in Memphis called the IdaMae Family Foundation. The foundation was founded by IdaMae’s offspring, including Young Dolph, to “continue her legacy of philanthropy, volunteerism, and service.”

Many of those in the music industry have taken to social media in light of the news to pay their respects to Young Dolph. According to Billboard, Megan Thee Stallion, who was featured on Young Dolph’s track “RNB,” wrote on Instagram, “Everybody that know me knows I play this man music EVERY DAY ! He was so genuine so real so kind to me and tfarris always !!! Rest in Peace to a real legend.”