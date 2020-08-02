Yoenis Cespedes Reportedly Opts out of 2020 MLB Season With Mets After No Showing Loss to Braves

✖

The New York Mets stunned MLB fans on Sunday by announcing that Yoenis Cespedes had "gone missing" ahead of a game against the Atlanta Braves. Hours later, the team provided an answer to the multitude of questions. Cespedes opted out of the season without telling anyone before doing so.

"When Yoenis Cespedes didn't show up today, the Mets sent security to his room," ESPN's Jeff Passan reported on Sunday. "They found it empty. He had taken his belongings, just up and left, and through his agent informed the team mid-game that he was opting out, according to Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen." The Mets heard the news midway through a 4-0 loss to the Braves, the third consecutive loss to the Georgia-based team.

"Something not quite right with Cespedes. Seems like COVID-19 Is being used as an excuse for whatever his interests really are. He knows the team can't do anything but say we support his decision. His injury last year was fishy and this smells of the same stench," one person commented on social media. Several others responded and said that the entire situation surrounding Cespedes' "disappearance" just created even more questions and that all parties should "be embarrassed."

Reports initially surfaced early on Sunday afternoon that Cespedes was just gone. The Mets confirmed the news in a statement and said that the outfielder had not reported to the ballpark for the game. "He did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence. Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful. The team continues to make attempts to contact him through every channel available," the team's GM said in a statement.

When Cespedes disappeared, Twitter users reacted with a variety of responses. Some expressed genuine concern for the baseball player and said that they hoped he was safe. Others, however, took a different approach. They tweeted out jokes about the situation and said that Cespedes had simply forgotten to show up.

With the confirmation that Cespedes will no longer suit up for the Mets during the shortened season, the mystery is now solved. However, that doesn't mean that the questions are over. MLB fans are still asking why the Mets released the statement about his disappearance earlier in the day instead of waiting to hear from the agent. Although other fans are wondering why Cespedes "ghosted" the Mets and disappeared without a trace instead of just reaching out to the team.