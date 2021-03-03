Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Taking Medical Leave of Absence, Requires Surgery

✖

The New York Yankees are currently preparing for Opening Day down in Tampa, Florida. Spring training will continue, but the team will lose a key member for the immediate future. Manager Aaron Boone is taking a temporary medical leave of absence.

Boone announced the news on Wednesday with a statement. He explained that he requires a pacemaker and will undergo surgery at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa. Boone has been working extended hours during spring training and commuting between two different workout sites. Now he will miss multiple days while recovering from the procedure.

The New York Yankees today announced that Manager Aaron Boone is taking an immediate medical leave of absence to receive a pacemaker. Surgery is expected to be performed later today at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa. Sending 💙 to our skipper. pic.twitter.com/rwJo0hAMDd — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 3, 2021

"As many of you know, I underwent open-heart surgery in 2009, and I wanted everyone to understand where I’m at regarding the procedure that’s taking place today," Boone said in a team statement. "Over the last six-to-eight weeks I’ve had mild symptoms of lightheadedness, low energy and shortness of breath. As a result, I underwent a series of tests and examinations in New York prior to the beginning of spring training, including multiple visits with a team of heart specialists. While the heart checkup came back normal, there were indications of a low heart rate which, after further consultations with doctors in Tampa, necessitates a pacemaker."

Boone continued and explained that he is in a "great frame of mind" due to the doctors and the medical staff at St. Joseph's Hospital. The medical professionals told him that the surgery will allow him to resume his professional and personal activities. More importantly, he will have a positive long-term health prognosis.

"I look forward to getting back to work in the next several days, but during my short-term absence, I have complete trust that our coaches, staff and players will continue their training and preparation at the same level as we’ve had and without any interruption," Boone said. The Yankees play their fourth spring training game on Wednesday night, hosting the Blue Jays at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

The New York Yankees begin the season on April 1, kicking off a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Barring any setbacks, Boone should be back in the dugout for this season-opening matchup at 1:05 p.m. ET.