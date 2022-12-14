XFL Reveals Uniforms for All Eight Teams for 2023 Season
The XFL is returning in February, and fans now know what the eight teams will be wearing during game days. The league recently revealed the uniforms for all eight teams for the 2023 season while also announcing it has selected Under Armour as the Official Uniform Partner.
"Over the past decade, we have fostered a prolific partnership with Under Armour for Project Rock. They have proven to be a best-in-class partner and true innovators in the high-performance sports space," Dany Garcia, Chairwoman and Owner, said in a statement. "Integrating them into the XFL as Official Uniform Partner is a natural extension of this long-standing relationship. We have been closely collaborating with their exceptional talent to ensure these uniforms reflect the dynamic energy of each team and are engineered to deliver state-of-the-art athlete solutions to drive player performance while also prioritizing health and safety. We hope our fans are as excited about these uniforms as we are – we can't wait to see our players hit the gridiron in them this February."
The XFL will kick off the 2023 season on February 18, one week after the Super Bowl. Here's a look at the uniforms for all eight teams.
D.C. Defenders
.@EricDungey said it best, "look good, play good." 🔥#XFL2023 | @reggiebarlow pic.twitter.com/um2ZM3oYxB— D.C. Defenders (@XFLDefenders) December 7, 2022
One fan wrote: "The old uniform looked better. There is no bolt and shield and the white helmet doesn't look right on the home jerseys."
Houston Roughnecks
“They’ll look good in them” yes coach, yes they will. #XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/NlHMu2VmXh— Houston Roughnecks (@XFLRoughnecks) December 7, 2022
One fan replied: "Can the Texans please change their Uniforms??? These Roughnecks jersey are fire!!!"
Arlington Renegades
Fearlessness at full throttle.#XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/7X62SZoD9S— Arlington Renegades (@XFLRenegades) December 7, 2022
One Twitter user said: "Uniforms are fine. Just get rid of that GAWD-AWFUL logo on the helmet that says NOTHING about "Arlington" or "Renegades." You will NEVER placate your fan base with ANY look until you bring back the REAL Renegades logo on a full-time basis!!!!!"
Seattle Sea Dragons
This is Seattle.— Seattle Sea Dragons (@XFLSeaDragons) December 7, 2022
Where the calm meets this storm.#XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/s4iQXWcXDP
One fan wrote: "Sorry but the orange in the same city as the Seahawks just ain't it make it navy/green for the home jerseys."
St. Louis Battlehawks
St. Louis: Ready to attack when the time comes.— St. Louis Battlehawks (@XFLBattlehawks) December 7, 2022
The time... Is now. #XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/I9MH9rZwTL
A Battlehawks fan said: "I actually dig these a little more than the last ones. The logo on the helmet definitely works better than the last. I'm on board."
Orlando Guardians
Stand guard, Orlando.#XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/fBEn4RrodT— Orlando Guardians (@XFLGuardians) December 7, 2022
A Twitter user said: "Don't know why everyone is being so harsh – I think they look pretty cool. Got my season ticket and looking forward to some pro football in Orlando!"
Vegas Vipers
We are going ALL in. #XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/eD0Hr7KJV2— Vegas Vipers (@XFLVipers) December 7, 2022
A fan stated: "They got the best uniforms in the league honestly. Brahmas are nice too."
San Antonio Brahmas
Your favorite uniform's favorite uniform.#XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/geWelXydDS— San Antonio Brahmas (@XFLBrahmas) December 7, 2022
And this fan said: "Helmet decal is wack and I can't stop seeing the B in the logo and it just throws it off for me."