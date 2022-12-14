XFL Reveals Uniforms for All Eight Teams for 2023 Season

The XFL is returning in February, and fans now know what the eight teams will be wearing during game days. The league recently revealed the uniforms for all eight teams for the 2023 season while also announcing it has selected Under Armour as the Official Uniform Partner.

"Over the past decade, we have fostered a prolific partnership with Under Armour for Project Rock. They have proven to be a best-in-class partner and true innovators in the high-performance sports space," Dany Garcia, Chairwoman and Owner, said in a statement. "Integrating them into the XFL as Official Uniform Partner is a natural extension of this long-standing relationship. We have been closely collaborating with their exceptional talent to ensure these uniforms reflect the dynamic energy of each team and are engineered to deliver state-of-the-art athlete solutions to drive player performance while also prioritizing health and safety. We hope our fans are as excited about these uniforms as we are – we can't wait to see our players hit the gridiron in them this February."

The XFL will kick off the 2023 season on February 18, one week after the Super Bowl. Here's a look at the uniforms for all eight teams.