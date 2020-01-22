WWE’s Bill Goldberg Plots ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Return

Bill Goldberg is best known for his time as a professional wrestler, but he has also been featured in several TV shows and films. He was on hand for Schooled and The Goldbergs, and now he has another project in his sights. Goldberg is plotting a return to NCIS: Los Angeles.

The longtime wrestler posted a photo on Instagram recently that showed him standing at a marina with some individuals posing in the background. The setting, as he revealed, was a set for NCIS: Los Angeles. He was appearing in an episode and has just started filming.

Something was missing, however, as Goldberg pointed out. He mentioned that Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J were nowhere to be found. Similarly, he couldn’t find Fired Up! star Eric Christian Olsen.

“Great to be back on set for @ncisla !!” Goldberg wrote in the caption of his photo. “Sounds like a broken record but I can’t tell you how much I appreciate appearing on this show. Not many productions are as close knit as this bunch and I’m humbled each time I get to take part in the fun. Thx for an awesome 1st day @kharimoto @danielaruah @highburygunners and the rest of the crew.”

Goldberg has been featured on the long-running show several times. He plays a character, Department of Justice Agent Lance Hamilton, a hands-on DOJ employee who appears in full tactical gear very frequently. He first showed up on the show in Nov. 2018 and was an instant hit with fans. Goldberg returned to NCIS: Los Angeles the following March and then he was seen back on set in August.

Like several of his fellow professional wrestlers, Goldberg has been transitioning into mainstream media and finding success. He was a popular character in The Longest Yard, a film that also featured “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. He has also dipped his toes into the superhero world, appearing in two episodes of the CW’s The Flash.

The 53-year-old Goldberg has been active as an actor, and he will continue to do so as long as he can find work. The return to NCIS: Los Angeles is another example. His character started off as a small guest appearance and has grown into something larger, which has pleased both the wrestler and his fans.

(Photo Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty Images)